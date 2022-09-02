Cecilia Tries It: Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn

Did you know that many of your favorite Bay Area venues and theaters get their popcorn from one place? Check, Please! Bay Area reporter Cecilia Phillips, host of 'Cecilia Tries It,' popped over to Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn, a family-owned, Bay Area business for nearly 40 years, to get the scoop on their 32 unique flavors.

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 6, airs Thursday, September 1, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Vendor Information: