Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Swedish Pancakes, Kalbijjim, Lamb and Beef Shawarma Bowl

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 8, airs Thursday, October 28, at 7:30 pm

First up, we’re starting things off with the most important meal of the day: breakfast! Located in Millbrae in the South Bay, the family-owned Millbrae Pancake House has served up scratch-made pancakes and waffles for more than 60 years, like the thin, delicate Swedish Pancakes with lingonberry butter. Next, it’s off to San Francisco’s Japantown for Kalbijjim, Korean slow-cooked braised beef short ribs topped with melted cheese (an Instagram favorite!) at Daeho. Finally, we dig into the fresh hummus and savory, flame-roasted meat that fill the signature Lamb and Beef Shawarma Bowl at Falafel Boy in Oakland.

