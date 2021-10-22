Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Pacifica Pan-Fried Frittata, Steak Frites, Al Pastor Burrito

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 7, airs Thursday, October 21, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

What’s better than bacon? Novato’s Bacon sizzles with breakfast delights, like the Pacifica Pan-Fried Frittata with smoked salmon, capers, sour cream and scallions — akin to a bagel and lox atop fluffy eggs. Next, we take the backroads through the hills of West Marin to Due West Tavern at Olema House to taste the signature Steak Frites, a tender New York Strip in a pool of red wine reduction with crispy, golden fries and a dab of Point Reyes blue cheese butter. Finally, we follow the smell of spit-roasted pork to Al Pastor Papi, one of the Bay’s hottest food trucks, where the Al Pastor Burrito draws a devoted following to the eye-catching hot pink truck.

Get Restaurant Information: