Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Sisigsilog, Beef Tartare, Jajangmyeon

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 6, airs Thursday, October 14, at 7:30 pm

This week, we cruise down to Daly City for breakfast for dinner at Tselogs, where the Sisigsilog, a sizzling platter of savory chicken, a fried egg and garlic rice, is a fan-favorite. Then we’re off to San Francisco's Mission District for Beef Tartare at Ernest, a twist on the steakhouse staple that’s topped with ikura and served with sushi rice and nori. Finally, we land in Pacific Heights for made-to-order Korean comfort food at Zazang Korean Noodles, where we dig into Jajangmyeon, a handmade black bean noodle dish.

This week's special guests include Golden State Warriors superfan Robin Schreiber, the famed Dance Cam Mom, TikTok creator Nick Cho — Your Korean Dad — and local foodie and social worker Aisha Nelson.

