Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: La Marcha Tapas Bar, Brazen Head, Atelier Crenn

2019 Mettler Family Vineyards Albariño

Lodi, California, $20

Though Mettler is a historic grape-growing family in California, one of their newest releases is made with a grape variety that hails from Spain. Albariño is known in western Spain’s Galicia region for producing crisp yet complex whites. In California there are only a few hundred acres planted. Mettler’s version is one of the best. Crisp, aromatic and still sporting a rich texture, it’s a wine to pour in place of Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. Salud!

2017 La Crema Chardonnay

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, $30

La Crema is a Chardonnay and Pinot Noir specialist. Though crafting numerous versions of both varieties from various wine-growing regions, this Chardonnay is my favorite. It captures both richness coming from oak barrel fermentation and aging, but with a core of citrus-scented minerality and freshness to balance. It’s an excellent choice to serve as a cocktail on its own, but with food it shines. Scallops, lobster in butter, pasta in cream sauce with mushrooms and soft cheeses are all ideal partners to this elegant pour. (2018 is the current vintage)

2017 Mettler Family Vineyards Petite Sirah

Lodi, California, $25

When you want a powerful, jammy red look no further than Petite Sirah…it’s anything BUT petite. This red from the lauded grape-growing Mettler family, is unapologetically lush and saturated with dark fruit flavors. It ends with a kick of black pepper notes on the finish that keeps the full-bodied fruitiness in check. Grab a rack of ribs and settle in with a glass of this wine for a decadent night.

2017 Three Finger Jack ‘East Side Ridge’ Cabernet Sauvignon

Lodi, California $22

What a fun wine. The appealing bottle is what first catches your eye as its shape harkens to another era. It’s named for an outlaw, Three Finger Jack, who roamed California during the Gold Rush. Crafted from mostly Cabernet Sauvignon accented by Petite Sirah, Malbec and Merlot, it’s an offbeat blend with a bold taste. Hearty, spicy, full-bodied and ultra-smooth, you can saddle up next to a steak, pour yourself a glass, and toast the old days.

