Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Turtle Tower Restaurant, Copper Spoon Cocktails and Kitchen, Papillon Restaurant

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 10 airs Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. Never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

From Season 8, we start at Turtle Tower Restaurant, a Northern Vietnamese phở establishment in San Francisco’s Richmond District, where richly spiced broth and house-made noodles steal the show. Next, from Season 13, it’s off to Oakland's Temescal, where an eclectic hometown spot serves expertly crafted cocktails and a market-driven California menu at Copper Spoon Cocktails and Kitchen. Finally, from Season 10, we fly to Papillon Restaurant in Fremont for a romantically-lit, fine dining treasure that delights with Old World classics like flambéed cherry jubilee and escargot.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

NV Faire La Fête Brut Rosé, Crémant de Limoux Brut

France, $20

Crémant is a term I encourage all fizz lovers to know. It refers to sparkling wine produced in regions of France that aren’t in Champagne (yes, Champagne is a wine AND a place). These include Crémant de Loire, Alsace and Bourgogne. Crémant de Limoux, however, is the most important to know because it’s where France’s original sparkling wine – dating back to 1531 – was made. This pale pink sparkler is mostly Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc with Pinot Noir made in their original Méthode Traditionnelle (bubbles created in the bottle). Its succulent berry fruit notes are balanced with a soft effervesce that says, “party in a glass.” Pop this affordable find with sushi, satay skewers, or a charcuterie platter.