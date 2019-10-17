Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Caffe La Scala, Paradiso, Capo's

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 17 airs Thursday, October 17 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Echoes of bustling European coffeehouses converge in Walnut Creek at the beloved Caffe La Scala, where diners savor coffees, panini, and desserts. Next, we head to the stylish Paradiso in San Leandro for its eclectic menu and open dining room with exposed beams and bright skylights. For our final stop, we head to San Francisco for hot-from-the-oven pizza-pies, boutique whiskeys and nostalgic decor at Capo's, a retro-Chicago style eatery inspired by Al Capone.

