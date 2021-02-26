Amawele's Cuisine Brings South African Flavors to San Francisco

The idea of opening Amawele’s Cuisine didn’t materialize until they moved to the United States. In South Africa, they had both worked in finance, and were eager to travel. Their initial plan was to move to the U.S. for a year or two, but upon arrival they saw the opportunities for business and decided to stay. While working to pick up jobs to make ends meet, they kept the faith that something bigger and better was heading their direction.

When South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup, Pam and Wendy started planning a party with friends. They soon realized that San Francisco didn’t have any South African restaurants that could provide food for the party. Without a beat, they decided to prepare their favorite dishes, and sure enough, their spicy, flavorful meals were a hit. The next day, their friends encouraged them to open a restaurant.

But Amawele’s Cuisine didn’t happen overnight—in fact, it took nearly three years to finally open. In the meantime, Pam and Wendy marketed their business while driving rideshare, saved money by working as nannies, and eventually borrowed $100,000 on credit cards. Although they had supportive friends, the realities of opening a business as two black immigrant women in San Francisco was a challenge. “People didn't look at us and say, ‘Oh, I see success in you.’ It was a little hard,” Pam says. “it wasn't like they just said, ‘Oh, well, yeah, they'll just sign the lease. Go in.’ We had to do a lot of begging and pleading.”

In May of 2013, Amawele’s Cuisine finally opened its doors in the Financial District at San Francisco’s Rincon Center. Like most restaurants, the first few days were a struggle. “We went home and we literally cried ourselves to sleep,” Pam says. “We were like, ‘What did we do?’”

Fortunately, things changed by the end of the week, when customers came fluttering in. Some customers had trouble understanding the dishes, and even asked if the restaurant ever served exotic dishes like ostrich eggs or crocodile meat. “I never had an ostrich in my life, so I'm not going to sell something I don't know,” says Pam. “And again, it's not a typical South African dish, it's not. So there was a lot of educating in terms of...South African Cuisine.”

One of the most popular dishes at Amawele’s is Bunny Chow, a cross-cultural dish of English, Indian and Zulu cuisine. Bunny Chow is a hollowed-out quarter loaf of sweet white bread filled with either chicken curry, vegetable curry, lamb curry or beef curry, served with a side of pickled carrots to ease the spiciness. The name “Bunny” is another word for Bania, an Indian caste of merchants who used white bread as bowls to transport their curries.

Initially the twins were against putting it on the menu; they simply couldn’t imagine seeing men in suits digging into Bunny Chow. So they introduced it to diners as similar to a soup bowl, and it soon became their most popular dish on the menu.

Another best-selling item is their Cape Malay Rice, a popular dish from the Cape Malays of Capetown, South Africa. The rice, vibrant yellow from the tumeric, and made with curry, cinnamon, and vegetables. They like to call it a type of Biryani rice—familiar, but with a different taste.