The Latest Cannabis Infused Beverage Has a Familiar Name

Los Angeles-based Pabst Labs, which is a separate company from Pabst Blue Ribbon, recently launched a small-batch cannabis-infused seltzer with the PBR name.

The non-alcholic, THC-infused beverage, was made available in California in select dispensaries in early October. According to Pabst Labs brand manager Mark Faicol, who was previously employed by PBR, having a recognizable name for the new drink connects it with an existing audience.

“Why PBR? There have been some other players who have experimented in the space, right,” says Faicol. “But we feel like the entrance of PBR is going to be a game-changer. Not many other brands can claim 176 years of history connecting fans across generations around its products.”

The hope is that this beverage attracts both PBR brand loyalists and potential new customers. When asked for specifics, Faicol says that the target audience for PBR seltzer is everyone.

“[PBR] is a brand that has reinvented itself many times,” says Faicol. “Everyone kind of has a PBR memory, whether it’s ‘Oh grandpa drank that’ or ‘I saw it in this movie.’”