San Francisco Art and Restaurant Space, Palette, Has Reopened

After a months-long break due to the pandemic, San Francisco's Palette has reopened with bold plans to continue blurring the line between art and food.

The restaurant, community and art space debuted in October, featuring some of the region's best food photographers with an exhibit called Flavors of Photography. Having worked with some of the photographers directly, Chef-owner Peter Hemsley wanted to celebrate the caliber and diversity of local talent. He sought to explore the intersection of two questions: Where do food and art intersect? When does an image stop being an advertisement and can it be a piece of fine art? The team started working on the exhibit about a month into the pandemic.

Flavors of Photography features 19 different artists and 85 photographs in the newly renovated space with new gallery lights and a shiny black floor. The variety of color and styles is truly a visual feast. Each artist brings their own creative approach and individual perspective of food, exploring ingredients, cultures and places. “Many food photographers do a lot of commercial work, which wouldn’t be shown in a gallery. This is an opportunity for them to take ownership of their work and to present themselves as artists,” said Lena Conley, Gallery Coordinator. Artists include people like Sara Remington, Nicola Parisi, Eric Wolfinger and Rob Williamson.