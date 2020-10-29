Flavors at Home: Soup Signals Comfort and Embracing Fall

This week, I riffed on a recipe from YouTuber and cookbook author Kevin Curry. He has this how-to on healthy shrimp meatball soup, and I knew I wanted to make it. It's been hard to find a soup that's comforting, easy, full of flavor and fitting of all my current dietary needs these days. I really love the texture and flavor of fish cakes, fish balls and shrimp balls, so I thought I'd give this one a go.

Surprisingly, shrimp balls are pretty easy to make if you have a food processor. The trick is to pulse sparingly, leaving visible chunks of shrimp meat. If you go too far, it will become a gummy, gluey mess. I added salt, pepper, mint and cilantro to Curry's recipe. Essentially, you blitz up some green onions, add garlic and pulse; then add your other seasoning and the shrimp, and pulse three to five times until it comes together slightly.

From there, I used a food scale to weigh out 3.5 ounce portions. A trick for this is to put parchment paper or cling film over your scale for easy cleanup. If you don't have a scale, you can eyeball it. One tip Curry mentioned in his video that really worked well is oiling your hands with olive oil before shaping. I used a muffin tin sprayed with olive oil to bake my shrimp balls in the oven.

Would I normally make my own stock for a soup? Sure, but I'm also all about this method that takes the store-bought version and adds to it. You can better control the flavor and intensity of your broth if you make it yourself, but for something that is relatively cheap, you can play with flavors by adding things like cinnamon sticks and cardamom to chicken stock and water, like this recipe does.

The last part is probably the best: Assembly. I found myself pulling out my grill pan and charring different types of veggies. I stuck to the original baby bok choy seasoned with sesame oil, salt and pepper. I also added grilled bell peppers in various colors, purple cabbage, shredded carrot, purple onion and whole grain noodles. You can also swap the noodles for brown rice or barley, or the veggies in the recipe for roasted sweet potato (which I did one night). The star of the show is the shrimp balls, which I know I'll continue to experiment with by changing the seasonings.

All the components come together like a rainbow symphony of vibrant vegetables. It's also a celebration of textures with the al dente noodles, perfectly chewy shrimp balls and crunchy purple cabbage and carrots.

The current weather may not feel like fall, but I'm perfectly happy slurping this up and feeling the happy-full slosh of soup in my belly. Happy eating.