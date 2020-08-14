Union Square's E&O Kitchen Reopens

After being closed when shelter-in-place was first instated, E&O Kitchen and Bar reopened this week for takeout, delivery and outdoor seating options.

"I think anyone in the Union Square area right now is probably somewhat concerned because the number of people in the area right now is much less than before," said executive chef and director of operations Sharon Nahm. She hopes that with the reopening of retail shops, the restaurant will be able to provide food for those workers and shoppers.

Nahm mentioned that they've added a marketplace for items like grab-and-go salads and other provisions. Outdoor dining will be available for those who place order for pickup.

Like many other restaurants, E&O has adapted some packages specifically for takeout and delivery, like cocktails and a takeaway version of their pu pu platter.