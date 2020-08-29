Faust Haus Is Napa Valley’s Newest Winery and Tasting Room

“It’s very different than other Napa Valley properties from the standpoint that most places are like a winery with some sort of hospitality venue tacked onto the front of it,” said Beloz.

The Faust Team hopes to eventually make the winery and tasting room a “cultural hub” for workshops and exhibitions when gatherings are safe again after the pandemic. “Most wineries along Highway 29 were built around the wineries themselves, whereas the Faust Haus is an actual home and feels like one when you walk through the doors,” said Beloz.

As a Cabernet producer, Faust planted its first vintage in 1998 with its first release in 2002. But with this new property, they’re able to offer public tastings and be more visible.

Napa County has gone through various phases of reopening and shutting down since shelter-in-place first went into effect. For Faust, that has meant being as flexible and adaptable as possible, Beloz said. They’ve used the outdoor spaces to create tasting spots for guests in accordance to state and county guidelines. They hope to offer indoor tastings when county and state guidelines deem it safe to do so for customers and staff.

The winery has an outdoor tasting deck and will be hosting guests there, along with their veranda and outdoor gardens. Tastings will start at $55, and the grand opening is set for September 4.