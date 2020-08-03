Who Pays the True Cost of Dining Out During a Pandemic?

The responsibility of preparing for pandemic dining, including cost and education, has fallen on restaurant owners and staff, who now follow stricter-than-before health and sanitation measures, including temperature checks. Aziza’s Mourad Lahlou predicted the impacts on the industry, which already ran on ultra-thin profit margins even before COVID, back in May: “Everything is going to [cost] the same. So if we open, we’re going to have to squeeze everything, but there’s nothing to squeeze.”

Before the pandemic, the restaurant industry’s profit margins imposed what Lahlou called “almost immoral conditions” on restaurant workers in the Bay Area. What is being asked of those same workers now? Servers and kitchen crews have been thrust onto the front lines to meet consumer demands, some of which, like outdoor dining, are not exactly essential. While running a takeout-only operation isn’t without its own risks, exposing restaurant workers to a flow of new customers feels especially negligent considering the industry’s workforce is largely without employer-provided benefits and gets by on tip-dependent wages.

A

s restaurant workers return to serving customers, there aren’t any major policy changes to ease them back. In response to the pandemic, California relaxed the enrollment period for its state-provided health insurance marketplace first through July and now through August. And in April, Gov. Gavin Newsom required paid sick leave for food workers at companies with 500 employers or more, but he made no mention of small restaurants. Paid sick leave remains a foreign concept in an industry that operates on trading shifts, and so workers go on betting their health against their livelihoods.

Though California and Bay Area counties consider health metrics for their reopening, these plans are also paced by federal economic relief programs that are at the mercy of political interests. July marked the end of federal unemployment benefits. Federal eviction moratoriums, which were never robust in their language and protections, also expired last month, though counties including Alameda, Santa Clara and San Francisco extended theirs into August. Though reopening is as much an economic project as it is a matter of public health, when it comes to outdoor dining, the scales are tipped towards economic activity at the cost of workers.