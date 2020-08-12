San Francisco Cookie Company Expands to Woodland

Before opening their new location, the pop-up had worked with delivery companies like Caviar, Postmates, UberEats, and DoorDash. Those operations will continue with limited availability. The gourmet cookie company features flavor combinations like garlic snickerdoodle, pumpkin kale, classic chocolate chip and "Nutellya Simonova," a Nutella-stuffed chocolate cookie named after the main Bond Girl from the movie Goldeneye.

Stirred, Not Shaken is just one of several food businesses to expand to the Sacramento area in the past couple of years. Blue Bottle Coffee and Vine and Grain have also opened storefronts in the region.