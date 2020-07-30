Flavors at Home: How to Cook Together Virtually

In light of the shelter-in-place order, many of us have resorted to cooking at home, revisiting old recipes and getting creative with our pantries. Instead of our usual Flavors Worth Finding column with recommendations from restaurants, KQED staffers are sharing the meals they’ve been making at home to find some comfort and grounding during uncertain times.

Not sure why it took 30 years of life and five months of sheltering in place to figure out how to cook together with friends in different states, but here we are. Virtual cooking friend dates, FaceTime watch parties and video chats have taken up space as new “hobbies” to help keep in touch.

The latest co-cooking adventure was with Isabelle, a good friend of mine in Minnesota. After putting together a shared document listing the ingredients we each had in our pantries and fridges, cross-referencing them with recipes that could use said ingredients (or take variants) and narrowing down a brainstorm of links, we settled on one dish and one cocktail.