KQED Readers Respond to Trump and Goya

On July 10, Twitter users called for a boycott of Goya Foods after the company's CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Trump during a Thursday visit to the White House. The Goya brand is used widely in many Bay Area markets and homes. We asked readers to respond to the call to boycott the brand and if they used any other local alternatives in light of Unanue's remarks. Responses were gathered via Hearken and edited for style clarity.

"I am boycotting Goya. I have similar products in my pantry that are private-label cans." —Judi Friedman