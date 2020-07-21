Sebastopol's The Barlow Adds a Winery Co-op and New Restaurant

Sebastopol's industrial outdoor market, The Barlow is getting two new tenants this month. The 12-acre industrial outdoor market offering local shops, food and drinks will be home to a wine co-op and new restaurant even with new mandates that restrict indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

The wine bar, Region, is slated to open on July 25th next to Golden State Cider. Offering 50 different wines from Sonoma County, Region works with specific winemakers from 14 of Sonoma County’s 19 appellations to make sure the wines represent the broad spectrum of the region - hence the name, says co-founder Kerry Thedorf. The wine bar will have two distinct spaces. One half will be a self-serve WineStation machine that has 50 wines that can be served in either a 1oz taste, a 2.5oz half glass, or a 5oz full glass going from full white to heavy red.

The second half of the space will act as a pop-up tasting room, where 25 wineries from around Sonoma County will have two weeks of the year in the summer and one week in the winter to to do a range of things from wine club dinners and tastings to special events. Thedorf explains that the two sides give customers the opportunity to “learn as much as you want to about wine or just hangout like you're at a brewery.”