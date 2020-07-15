Covid-Related Bay Area Restaurant Permanent Closures in June and July (so far)

As the state of California rolls back into stricter shelter-in-place measures at the order of Gov. Gavin Newsom, restaurants and bars that were re-opening for dining for the first time in months are once again forced to close. The governor’s orders come after significant spike in cases across the state with seven of the Bay Area’s nine counties on a monitoring list facing stricter measures for re-opening. As bars and restaurants are forced to grapple with these new measures that limit capacity and services, many have had no choice but to close their business over the last four months of the pandemic. Here are some of the significant closures from June and July across the Bay Area:

Louis’

The 83-year-old restaurant in San Francisco’s Lands End area is closing its doors permanently after what owners Bill and Tom Hountlas say was “much deliberation and a lot of tears.”

“To wait out this pandemic was financially unreasonable,” the brothers wrote in a Facebook post Monday night adding that it has not been safe for their staff to return to the restaurant for indoor dining. The Hountlas’ took over the restaurant from their parents who leased the sea-view diner from the Sutro family. For the last 45 years, the family had partnered with the National Park Service who purchased the charming diner and the surrounding land in 1973.