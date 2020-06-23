

Some other tips on keeping it small: etiquette specialist Syndi Seid of Advanced Etiquette recommends asking for one server for your table. You can also try to keep finished dishes on one side of the table for your server to pick up.

Avoid Peak Times

While that coveted 7pm dinner slot might sound enticing, the more people you sit around, the higher your risk of contracting coronavirus. It’s OK to ask the restaurant when peak times are too.

Make a Reservation

This is commonplace in Bay Area fine dining, but in this new normal, making reservations helps restaurants keep track of their numbers. It also helps you avoid lines, limiting your exposure to other people. Many places are opting for a text system, says Lynch, where restaurants will text diners when their table is ready.

Welcome Temperature Checks

Seid says that restaurants doing this are top choices for her: “It shows how much they care about keeping everyone safe at all times.”

Order Once and Bus Less

Lynch recommends putting in your full meal order (drinks, appetizers, entrées and desserts) in one go so your server doesn’t have to come back more times than needed. He also suggests requesting that dishes get bussed only after you’ve finished your meal. “We know that the table may be a little messier than what you’re used to,” he says, adding that bussing less frequently decreases the amount of contact with your server.

Be Selfish

Even if you’re living with your dining companion, Doernberg says that sharing food still poses a risk. That includes not sharing ketchup bottles and utensils. People within a family or household have different risks for contracting COVID-19, Doernberg adds. For Doernberg, who sees patients every day, the level of potential exposure is much greater than for her husband, who works from home. “If I bring my risk and I’m sharing food and things that may expose him to risk that he otherwise wouldn’t have, it’s taking measures to not spread things between household members,” she says.

Keep the Bottle at the Table

Get a pitcher of water or a bottle of wine (if you’re planning on more than one glass) to avoid having your server come around more times than necessary.

Use Your Napkin

“The guidelines while dining are pretty much the same in terms of your table manners,” says Seid. “I think at the top of that list, perhaps, is don’t talk with your mouth open.” Use your napkin if you’re going to sneeze, burp, cough or hiccup. Use a knife and fork. Keep your hands on the table. These are all guidelines that existed before coronavirus, and they’re just as important now.

Be Patient

With new requirements from the CDC, state and city on top of fairly strict FDA guidelines, restaurant service can take longer than usual, and that’s OK.

Keep It Short

As much as you might want to spend four hours dining al-fresco, it might not be advisable from a health and politeness perspective. Length of exposure is linked to increased risk for contracting coronavirus. And with restaurants scrambling to meet demand, keeping your dining experience as short as possible is the way to go. Seid recommends an hour or less.

Go Cashless If You Can

Some establishments have foregone cash altogether in an attempt to limit exchange of germs, so be prepared to use your card over your dollar bills. (However, state law still requires businesses to accept payments in cash.) Doernberg recommends to use touchless payment whenever possible. If using a credit card, consider wiping it down before and after handing it over.