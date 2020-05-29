Bay Area Restaurants Start to Reopen as Shelter-In-Place Restrictions relax

Brix: Starting May 29, Brix reopens starting with lunch. Seating at the bar is not allowed. The restaurant is providing sanitizers and walk-ins are welcome, but they will not accept parties larger than six. Masks are required upon arrival and any time diners leave the table to walk through the restaurant or garden. Social distancing practices will be enforced.

The Charter Oak Restaurant: The St. Helena restaurant was one of the first in Napa Valley to open for in-person dining. Courtyard seating is available for to-go orders Monday–Friday from 3-7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon–7 pm.

Cole's Chop House: The steakhouse is open for dinner dine-in service in the dining room, patio and outdoor bar tables starting at 4:30 pm. Reservations are strongly recommended, but not necessary. Takeout will still be available from Monday–Thursday.

Press: The St. Helena restaurant started taking reservations on May 24. Since Wednesday, Press is open for lunch and dinner service. Masks are required when not seated at the table. Wine service is available.

Protea: In Yountville, this Carribbean is open weekdays until 3:30 pm Thursday–Tuesday.

Gott’s Roadside: Both the St. Helena and Downtown Napa locations are open for outdoor dining.

Oakville Grocery: Outdoor seating is available for those picking up food to eat. Social distancing guidelines are in effect and masks are required to enter the building.

Oxbow Public Market: Vendors have been open for takeout, and limited seating inside the complex. This weekend, the market will re-open its outdoor deck area with socially distanced communal tables and seats.

R + D Kitchen: The dine-in menu will be different from pickup. The Yountville restaurant will still offer pizza to-go.

Tarla Grill + Bar: With social distancing guidelines, the restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Staff are required to wear masks and diners are encouraged but not required to wear masks at the tables.

Sonoma County

Brewster's Beer Garden: The beer and barbecue spot is open seven days a week for dine-in service. It will still offer curbside pickup.

Mary's Pizza Shack: Patio seating is available.

East Bay

Wren's Cafe

Q's Halal Chicken