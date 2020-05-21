Summer Is Here: How to Grill and Barbecue in Quarantine—Or Simply Get it Delivered

Memorial Day weekend typically marks the start of summer and grilling season. It’s a time to break out the apron and tongs, fire up the charcoal and listen to the sweet sizzle of patties and corn on the cob. It’s all about the slow and low smoke of barbecued brisket, and the Dolores Park or Golden Gate Park cookout for those who don’t have grills in their homes.
This year is a little different, though. While that big park-side grill-out may not be advisable, or even possible, there are many different ways to have a barbecue at home. Use this guide to find delivery or pickup options of pre-seasoned meats ready for your oven or grill pan. You can look through recipes to make yourself, try some smoker hacks or go the takeout route.
Delivery and Takeout Options
Cook-at-Home Meal Kits and Pre-seasoned Meats
While Perbacco is typically closed the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day Weekend, the restaurant decided to offer a special menu based on the success of their previous coronavirus holiday kits. The FiDi restaurant doesn’t typically offer takeout, and has had to adapt. One of its more well-known events is a Passover Sedar dinner. But, this year, the restaurant couldn’t host it. Instead, they turned to meal kits, and they’ve seen success with it. “It hasn’t been easy,” says general manager and co-owner Umberto Gibin. “We’re learning day by day. [This] is successful enough, but not sustainable. We’re taking care of the people around us who would normally come into the restaurant.”