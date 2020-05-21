Summer Is Here: How to Grill and Barbecue in Quarantine—Or Simply Get it Delivered

Perbacco's Memorial Day menu is an a-la-carte list of ready-to-grill items ranging from dry-aged steaks and king salmon to asparagus and fingerling potatoes. Wine and cocktails are also on the menu for takeout.

Palette is known for its artistic takes on food, but this Memorial Day, chef-owner Peter Hemsley decided to do simple burger kits. “It was the kickoff of summer and what Memorial Day means, outdoor grilling and summertime casual dining,” says Hemsley. “Putting on the takeout picnic or barbecue box is a move toward what people are gravitating toward in the next couple weeks. We went for a more generic Americana feel because we feel like people are desiring and craving some of that right now.” The restaurant is offering a vegetarian patty made from jackfruit, grains, oats, spices, beets and other vegetables that Hemsley calls the Palette Possible burger. Mina Family Kitchen is going the meal-kit route with a whole rack of ribs, a liter of pulled pork, barbecue chicken and a burger grill kit that are all grill-ready. The meal-kit also comes with sides like coleslaw, potato salad and barbecue beans. The kits ($139) are meant to serve three to four people throughout the weekend. Orders must be made in advance, and there’s a May 21, 5pm deadline for Saturday pickup or delivery and a May 22 deadline for Sunday pickup or delivery. Delivery is available in San Francisco and within a 40-mile radius for an additional charge.

4505 Burgers and BBQ isn’t offering any particular specials for the weekend, but its Oakland location will be open on Memorial Day for pickup. The restaurant has a smoked meat by-the-pound option for those looking to get some barbecue without having to cook. Baby Blues BBQ in SF, which originally started out of Los Angeles, has its menu available for delivery via DoorDash.

Staying Out of the Kitchen Entirely With Pre-Made BBQ

In Oakland, Smokin Woods BBQ offers next-day pickup or same-day meat plates via Caviar. KC's Barbecue in Berkeley is also offering ribs, brisket and chicken for online ordering. For those looking to go beyond smoked meats and burgers, Rosamunde has delivery and takeout options for its sausages in both Oakland and San Francisco.

In Martinez and Pleasant Hill, Slow Hand Barbecue recently started offering beer and wine sales with orders. Delivery is available through GrubHub, DoorDash or by calling.

And Gott’s is probably one of the more well-known local names when it comes to burgers. They’re open for pickup and delivery in St. Helena, downtown Napa, the Ferry Building in SF, Walnut Creek, Marin and Palo Alto.