5 South Bay Spots Getting Creative With Takeout Right Now (as Featured on 'Check, Please! Bay Area')
With California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order in its third month, we're all trying our best to help keep the Bay Area food scene going, from donating to organizations to buying hospital workers meals to advocating for government aid and ordering takeout to support our neighborhood eateries.
We've reached out to our Check, Please! Bay Area restaurants from past and present to see how they're managing to keep takeout unique and enjoyable for their communities. Here are some South Bay restaurants that have creative and community-focused approaches to takeout within the limitations of shelter-in-place.
Zareen's continues to offer fresh and frozen takeout meals during shelter-in-place. Additionally, in honor of Eid al-Fitr, owner Zareen Khan is offering sheer khurma (an Eid specialty dessert) and kulfi at her restaurants. Proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders.
To Bang Korean BBQ
For those missing the collective, all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ experience, Santa Clara's To Bang Korean BBQ is offering special Korean-style dinners for takeout and delivery. With the set of savory seafood pancakes, banchan (Korean side dishes) and your choice of bulgogi, kalbi, or pork belly, To Bang's takeout smorgasbord will still leave you plenty stuffed.
Dad's Luncheonette
Half Moon Bay's gourmet sandwich stop housed in a historic train caboose continues to offer its signature maitake mushroom sandwich for hungry patrons along with festive seasonal desserts, like cherry pie. Owner Scott Clark is also announcing daily specials on the restaurant's Instagram to support small producers that usually supply currently-shuttered restaurants. Past offerings include bags of Ouroboros Aquaponic lettuce and fruit preservatives from Green Oaks Creek Farm.
Patio Filipino
To satisfy cravings for pancit, sisig, or adobo, San Bruno's Patio Filipino is still serving unique Filipino-Spanish dishes for takeout and delivery. The restaurant is also offering a complimentary order of fried chicken or lumpianitas with every takeout order totaling $50.
Sumika
In addition to bento boxes and sashimi, Sumika is now selling fresh udon noodle kits, complete with dashi soup and pre-chopped garnishes. Be sure to order early though because the Los Altos restaurant's limited supply sells out quickly.
If your favorite South Bay Check, Please! Bay Area restaurant is offering special deals during shelter-in-place and not featured on one of these guides, let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Check out our complete list of every restaurant ever featured on the show, now updated with COVID-19 information. Things are changing by the day, so contact restaurants directly for the most up-to-date information.