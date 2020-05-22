5 South Bay Spots Getting Creative With Takeout Right Now (as Featured on 'Check, Please! Bay Area')



With California’s coronavirus shelter-in-place order in its third month, we're all trying our best to help keep the Bay Area food scene going, from donating to organizations to buying hospital workers meals to advocating for government aid and ordering takeout to support our neighborhood eateries.

We've reached out to our Check, Please! Bay Area restaurants from past and present to see how they're managing to keep takeout unique and enjoyable for their communities. Here are some South Bay restaurants that have creative and community-focused approaches to takeout within the limitations of shelter-in-place.

