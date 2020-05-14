Swirl-in-Place: How Wine Country is Bringing the Tasting Room to Your House

For Mark Hanson, co-founder of the newer boutique Windsor winery Bricoleur, virtual events offered a chance to reach a national audience. The winery had planned to open its public-facing tasting room in May, and hired chef Shane McAnelly, formerly of Chalkboard, and a sous chef for food and wine tasting experiences.

That all changed with the pandemic. In order to keep people employed, the winery began hosting Quarantine Kitchen Live, a Zoom cook-along. What started small now has about 80-100 people tuning in every week and asking questions via chat.

On any given Saturday at 4pm PST across the nation, 80 different Zoom squares fry, stir and sauté alongside McAnelly without having to pre-purchase bottles. For Hanson, these events are about the soft sell and building relationships rather than direct bottle sales. Hopefully, he says, those participating will eventually visit the winery once it's possible.

“We believe, right or wrong, in having a fun experience, on our property or virtually,” says Hanson. “People are going to want to join, so we’ve never really been a hard-sell type of business.”

Unlike some other larger or more historic wineries, at Bricoleur virtually all the sales are direct-to-consumer: from the tasting room, internet sales and the wine club. Last year, 10% of Bricoleur's sales came from e-commerce. This year, that figure has jumped to about 40%.

Hanson says that being a newer winery without distribution deals to grocers and restaurants comes with the good and the bad. The winery may lack name recognition, but it's also not hit too hard by restaurants not selling as much wine during shelter-in-place. Hanson's also been able to offset losses through virtual wine tastings to wine club members and virtual happy hours.

“The greatest fear during the pandemic has been attrition in the wine club,” says Hanson. With people getting furloughed or losing their jobs, he'd worried members would no longer be able to purchase wine. Instead, Hanson says, membership has actually grown by 20 people in the last six weeks.

Trying to Stand Out

Other wineries, like Three Sticks in Sonoma, have seen relative success through virtual tastings. When the winery began hosting communal tastings to its wine club members for their new releases, instead of coming in to pick up a wine shipment and get a tasting hosted by a team member, 40-70 members hopped on a Zoom call with the owner and winemaker, says public relations manager Maral Papakhian. “The wine industry has been slow to get into the online game and get its feet wet,” says Papakhian. “We’re finding that collaborating with chefs and various partners online has been fun and beneficial for us.”

The trick, Papakhian says, is trying to stand out and adapt with technology. “Forty percent of our new club members and visitors are people who actually come in and taste at the physical location,” she says. “We had to shift immediately to virtual. It’s hard to cut through the noise. But we try to bring in outside elements that they wouldn’t normally get. The goal isn’t to replace the tasting room, but to take the label outside of the [tasting room] walls.”

Like in-person tasting rooms, each virtual tasting room has its own nuances. Some charge full-price for their bottles and waive delivery fees. Others offer complimentary tastings and a percentage off of their bottles. Still, others don't charge tasting fees and opt for charging a slightly below-retail price for their wine.

The Donum Estate in Carneros, famous for its sculpture garden, is just starting out in the virtual tasting space. Participants must buy a full lineup of bottles in order to join the tasting with winemaker Dan Fishman. The kits ($325–$600) all feature a virtual tour through the sculpture garden.

Though the price tag may seem daunting to some, Donum's vice president of sales and hospitality Michael McNeil says it actually makes Donum more accessible. “It’s about being realistic,” says McNeil. “It’s not realistic to say 'For $1,000, you can come taste with us.'” On a regular basis, tastings at Donum start at $95 per person, and the winery didn’t ever anticipate having a digital experience. But, according to McNeil, he anticipates it will be a reward; the winery has seen very little attrition.

“Being in the wine industry for 21 years, direct-to-consumer is an absolutely essential part of the wine industry,” says McNeil. “It’s the most profitable. [Coronavirus] will have an impact from the direct-to-consumer perspective. Even though you’re doing this virtually, you’re not collecting tasting fees and still spending on labor. So, how do we create a foundation to say ‘thank you’ and have accessible experiences to keep building loyalty?”