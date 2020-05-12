'Check, Please! Bay Area' Presents: a Mano's Handmade Tagliatelle al Pesto Genovese
In Hayes Valley, a Mano is renowned for its pasta, made "by hand." Featured on this week’s upcoming episode of Check, Please! Bay Area, this eatery prides itself on marrying California ingredients with traditional Italian techniques in an accessible, welcoming environment. To bring the experience into your home kitchen, Chef Freedom Rains, formerly of Flour + Water and Boulevard, shares a recipe he's been making with his daughter during shelter-in-place.
Making pasta by hand is an intimidating proposition to many home cooks, but Chef Rains offers a straightforward approach that yields thick ribbon noodles. The fresh, eggy tagliatelle pairs well with his improvisational take on Genovese pesto. In lieu of the basil traditionally used in Genoa, Chef Rains swaps in kale from his County Line Harvest CSA box. This simple dish is both a well-suited project for the slow days of shelter-in-place and a serendipitous illustration of a Mano's guiding philosophy: California cooking, influenced by Italy.
Tagliatelle al Pesto Genovese
Serves 4
Ingredients
Pasta Dough
- 4 egg yolks
- 150g 00 pasta flour
- 5g water
- 10g extra virgin olive oil
Kale Pesto
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ bunch kale
- 100g grated parmagiano
- 105g extra virgin olive oil
Making the pasta:
- Place flour on a clean workspace. Gather into a pile and create a well on the top.
- Place egg yolks, water, and oil in center. Mix to gradually incorporate with surrounding flour.
- Form dough into a ball. It should be smooth. Let rest for 30 minutes.
- Roll out dough with a rolling pin and feed through pasta machine until you reach a uniformly thin sheet. Cut into thick strips.
Adding the pesto:
- Blanch kale until soft.
- Puree with parmaigano, garlic, and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook pasta in salted water (about 10g salt per liter of water) until al dente. (Remember, fresh pasta cooks much faster than pantry pasta!)
- Toss pasta in a sauté pan with pasta cooking water and pesto.
- Add parmaigiano on top and enjoy!
Tune in to watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode featuring a Mano as well as Mahila and Le Paradis, this Thursday at 7:30pm on KQED 9.