'Check, Please! Bay Area' Presents: a Mano's Handmade Tagliatelle al Pesto Genovese

In Hayes Valley, a Mano is renowned for its pasta, made "by hand." Featured on this week’s upcoming episode of Check, Please! Bay Area, this eatery prides itself on marrying California ingredients with traditional Italian techniques in an accessible, welcoming environment. To bring the experience into your home kitchen, Chef Freedom Rains, formerly of Flour + Water and Boulevard, shares a recipe he's been making with his daughter during shelter-in-place.

Making pasta by hand is an intimidating proposition to many home cooks, but Chef Rains offers a straightforward approach that yields thick ribbon noodles. The fresh, eggy tagliatelle pairs well with his improvisational take on Genovese pesto. In lieu of the basil traditionally used in Genoa, Chef Rains swaps in kale from his County Line Harvest CSA box. This simple dish is both a well-suited project for the slow days of shelter-in-place and a serendipitous illustration of a Mano's guiding philosophy: California cooking, influenced by Italy.