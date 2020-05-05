KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How to Support Local Restaurants this Cinco de Mayo
Bay Area Bites

How to Support Local Restaurants this Cinco de Mayo

Urmila Ramakrishnan
 (Hana Brannigan / Pexels)

Cinco de Mayo is complicated. In the food world, it's often associated with margaritas and PR emails about creating your own fiesta.

But the fifth of May, for the most part, commemorates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It's a holiday that's widely celebrated in the U.S., but it's not something that's a big deal throughout Mexico.

So what's an appropriate way to celebrate this holiday? For some, it's using the day as a reflection on what it means to be Mexican-American. For others, it may be trying to find local businesses to support, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. That's where this guide comes in. Use it to find new or favorite spots for takeout or delivery.

Tacos and beans and rice

San Francisco

El Buen Comer

Chef-owner Isabel Caudillo brings traditional Mexico City homecooking to San Francisco with a limited to-go menu that need to be ordered ahead.

Sponsored

What to order: Sopes de Chicharrón  and Rajas con Crema.

La Canasta

In Cow Hollow, La Canasta has been in the neighborhood since 1987. The restaurant is open for delivery.

What to order: Arrachera Asada and Cochinita Pibil.

Don Pistos

While the Union St. location is temporarily closed, Don Pisto's in the Marina is open for delivery via UberEats. The limited Tex-Mex menu features giant tacos, combo plates or a chicken dinner with optional sides.

What to order: Coca-Cola carnitas and spicy tamarind margarita.

Nopalito

The well-known Mexican restaurant is open for pickup and delivery. It also offers cold meal kits at the Broderick location. The Ninth Street location is open for call-ahead takeout or delivery via Caviar.

What to order: Carnitas take-home meal kit or the Tinga de Pollo take-home meal kit.

Taqueria Zorro

Currently open for call-in pickups or via delivery partners, this North Beach spot appeals to the late-night crowd. If ordering a burrito, ask for the salsa on the side to prevent sogginess during transport.

What to order: Chile Relleno or Mojado burrito.

Tray of tacos

 

East Bay

La Grana Fish

The popular food truck recently moved to a new lot in Fruitvale, offering its famed quesabirria tacos to go.

What to order: Quesabirria tacos.

Los Moles

Typically, the weekend brunch is the way to go at Los Moles. The restaurant has a location in San Rafael and in Emeryville. Both are offering pickup and delivery. Alcoholic beverages must by ordered by phone.

What to order: Plato de Mole and Pipian and Mama Elena

Nido

Though Nido offers a Cinco de Mayo box, this Oakland spot also has a specific shelter-in-place menu with large-format cocktails. One option is a $55 family meal for four with a choice of meat and sides.

What to order: Mole poblano quesadilla. 

Rico Rico Taco

Rico Rico Taco is open for pickup via Toast. This Lakeshore spot is vegetarian friendly.

What to order: Nopales tacos or huarachito.

Xingones at Fort Green

For tacos and fried chicken, Xingones is your place. Call or order online for takeout.

What to order: Fried Chicken and Waffles, Taquitos de Pollo or Pollo Tin Tin tacos. 

Burrito

South Bay

Guerrero's Taqueria

In Pacifica, this spot is open for takeout, offering a wide variety of options from shrimp quesadillas to a full range of burritos.

What to order: Al pastor burrito and horchata.

Bay Area Bites Guide to 6 Favorite Taco Spots South of San Francisco

Taqueria La Gallina

This Half Moon Bay taqueria has a menu that ranges from tacos to fried chicken and burgers. But the fish tacos are what La Gallina is known for.

What to order: Devil Shrimp or Deep-Fried Shrimp tacos. 

Tostadas

North Bay

Delicias Elenitas

A longtime favorite in Santa Rosa, this truck has stayed open with a full menu and late hours.

What to order: Chicken tacos, elote, or huaraches.

Grilly's

The popular Marin restaurant is taking call-in takeout orders. The full menu is still available.

What to order: Achiote Pork taco.

Lola's Taqueria

This Marin County Mexican restaurant in Belvedere is vegan and vegetarian friendly. They're open for takeout until 9pm.

What to order: Chicken tostadas.

Playa

The trendy Mill Valley restaurant is doing takeout during shelter-in-place. Orders need to be called in. The restaurant also offers to-go cocktails with a takeout order, and has a GoFundMe to help families and staff who need financial assistance.

What to order: Queso Fundido, Champinon or Grilled Mahi Mahi tacos and the Oaxacan Margarita.

 

Have a favorite taqueria doing delivery that we didn't include? Email us.