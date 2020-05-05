What to order: Sopes de Chicharrón and Rajas con Crema.

La Canasta

In Cow Hollow, La Canasta has been in the neighborhood since 1987. The restaurant is open for delivery.

What to order: Arrachera Asada and Cochinita Pibil.

Don Pistos

While the Union St. location is temporarily closed, Don Pisto's in the Marina is open for delivery via UberEats. The limited Tex-Mex menu features giant tacos, combo plates or a chicken dinner with optional sides.

What to order: Coca-Cola carnitas and spicy tamarind margarita.

Nopalito

The well-known Mexican restaurant is open for pickup and delivery. It also offers cold meal kits at the Broderick location. The Ninth Street location is open for call-ahead takeout or delivery via Caviar.

What to order: Carnitas take-home meal kit or the Tinga de Pollo take-home meal kit.

Taqueria Zorro

Currently open for call-in pickups or via delivery partners, this North Beach spot appeals to the late-night crowd. If ordering a burrito, ask for the salsa on the side to prevent sogginess during transport.

What to order: Chile Relleno or Mojado burrito.

East Bay

La Grana Fish

The popular food truck recently moved to a new lot in Fruitvale, offering its famed quesabirria tacos to go.

What to order: Quesabirria tacos.

Los Moles

Typically, the weekend brunch is the way to go at Los Moles. The restaurant has a location in San Rafael and in Emeryville. Both are offering pickup and delivery. Alcoholic beverages must by ordered by phone.

What to order: Plato de Mole and Pipian and Mama Elena

Nido

Though Nido offers a Cinco de Mayo box, this Oakland spot also has a specific shelter-in-place menu with large-format cocktails. One option is a $55 family meal for four with a choice of meat and sides.

What to order: Mole poblano quesadilla.

Rico Rico Taco

Rico Rico Taco is open for pickup via Toast. This Lakeshore spot is vegetarian friendly.

What to order: Nopales tacos or huarachito.

Xingones at Fort Green

For tacos and fried chicken, Xingones is your place. Call or order online for takeout.

What to order: Fried Chicken and Waffles, Taquitos de Pollo or Pollo Tin Tin tacos.

South Bay

Guerrero's Taqueria

In Pacifica, this spot is open for takeout, offering a wide variety of options from shrimp quesadillas to a full range of burritos.

What to order: Al pastor burrito and horchata.