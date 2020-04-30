Flavors at Home: Laska Memories, Brunch for One and an Ode to Winter's Oranges

Flavors at Home: Laska Memories, Brunch for One and an Ode to Winter's Oranges

Flavors at Home: Laska Memories, Brunch for One and an Ode to Winter's Oranges

Flavors at Home: Laska Memories, Brunch for One and an Ode to Winter's Oranges

Flavors at Home: Laska Memories, Brunch for One and an Ode to Winter's Oranges

After a long pause on dairy and other animal products, I returned to cheese with open arms. My favorite way to make cheese the star of the show has been through leafy salads that provide non-intrusive texture and refreshing crunch. I assemble my cheese forward salads with a base of little gems and butter lettuce, the first for their gentle flavor catching ridges and the second for its soft, abundant leaves.

I throw in a few pieces of fresh basil to mingle with the greens before adding in a few shavings of parmesan and a very soft, creamy cheese. This time, it's a mild feta that comes packed in olive oil. I then dress the whole thing with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, a sprig or two of thyme, some freshly ground pepper and a small pinch of salt (the cheeses are packing salt of their own so I’m careful not to oversalt). This entire production, although very simple, is really about the cheese. In this warming spring weather, a cold, crunchy salad turned out to be as perfect a vessel for cheese as a cracker. —Ruth Gebreyesus, Food Reporter and Visual Arts Columnist

Frijoles de la Olla, Tostones and Salsa de Chile de Árbol en Aceite

Recently, I've been gravitating toward the flavors of my childhood, including my Abuelita's pot of pinto beans. For me, the perfect meal involves layers of texture—so my shelter-in-place breakfast of champions is simple, strange for some, but divine: garlicky frijoles de la olla in their gravy, a quick-fried golden egg and a side of tostones.

The combination of melt-in-your-mouth pinto beans, fried egg yolk spill and the shock of salty thick-cut, crunchy plantains make for a perfect comfort meal when the days are long and lonely.

It’s critical that you let the beans sit in water overnight (12-24 hours) and only add salt to taste once the beans have finished cooking completely.

Keep things lively by letting everything mingle in the same bowl and top your bowl with a fiery chile-de-árbol en Aceite made of charred chiles, olive oil, garlic and salt blended to produce a smokey, lingering burn.

