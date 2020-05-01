In North Berkeley, generations of Sicilian cooking come together with local ingredients at Agrodolce Osteria. Featured on the first episode of this season's Check, Please! Bay Area Kids, the family-run restaurant transports diners to Palermo, where Chef Angelo D'Alo grew up.
'Check, Please! Bay Area Kids' Presents: Agrodolce Osteria's Pasta al Burro Rosa
Agrodolce, meaning sour and sweet, offers take-out for pick up as well as delivery every evening. The restaurant continues to offer the warmth of an old Italian home with a robust take-out menu including antipasti, an array of fresh pastas and mains and wine bottles for 50% off.
Having learned everything about cooking from his mother, Angelo upholds the tradition by cooking with his own kids. He and his daughter shared their recipe for easy kid-friendly pasta. For an evening of family fun, grab a few pantry staples and gather in the heart of home, the kitchen.
To follow along, check out their video tutorial featured on @kqedbayareabites' Instagram Story.
Pasta al Burro Rosa
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 lb pasta (any kind you prefer)
- 1 stick of butter
- 3 tbsp tomato sauce or 1 tsp of tomato paste
- 1 cup grated parmigiano-reggiano
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
1. Cook the pasta according to instructions. Drain and set aside.
2. While pasta is cooking, melt butter in large saute pan until liquefied.
3. Add chicken stock, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cook together for a minute.
4. Add cooked pasta, cheese, and tomato sauce/tomato paste. Cook for 15 to 20 seconds.
6. Garnish with more cheese. Buon appetito!
