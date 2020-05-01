'Check, Please! Bay Area Kids' Presents: Agrodolce Osteria's Pasta al Burro Rosa



Agrodolce, meaning sour and sweet, offers take-out for pick up as well as delivery every evening. The restaurant continues to offer the warmth of an old Italian home with a robust take-out menu including antipasti, an array of fresh pastas and mains and wine bottles for 50% off.

Having learned everything about cooking from his mother, Angelo upholds the tradition by cooking with his own kids. He and his daughter shared their recipe for easy kid-friendly pasta. For an evening of family fun, grab a few pantry staples and gather in the heart of home, the kitchen.

To follow along, check out their video tutorial featured on @kqedbayareabites' Instagram Story.

Pasta al Burro Rosa

Serves 4