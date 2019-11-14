What Is a Dumpling? Here Are 6 Interpretations in San Francisco to Try

As far as filling-stuffed-in-dough creations go, there are many culinary traditions of dumplings that have found a home in San Francisco that didn’t end up on the original guide. To celebrate these, we’ve compiled a short guide to San Francisco eateries that serve culturally diverse takes on fresh, prepared in-house, and epically delicious dumplings.

Some you may recognize. Others might be completely new to you. A few may be controversial (strong opinions on the Internet have spent a lot of time and energy trying to ascribe a direct meaning to “dumpling” as a category.)

At the end of the day, is it really worth having a food fight over which cultures claim proprietary rights over dumplings? Perhaps it’s more interesting to consider how social forces impact the ways we value, think about, and even eat different types of dumplings.

For now, take a day to travel to our 6 spots and savor a diverse array of dumplings that makes San Francisco’s culinary world go round.

Bini’s Kitchen

1001 Howard St.

San Francisco

(415) 590-3087

Visit Bini’s Kitchen for a fantastic momo, a steamed Nepali dumpling. Founder Binita Pradhan, a La Cocina graduate, brings flavors from her native Kathmandu to her expertly spiced dumplings which are available with chicken, turkey, and vegetable fillings. Each order of momos is smothered in a creamy tomato-cilantro sauce that you could probably eat on its own as a soup — it’s just that good.