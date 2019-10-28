How You Can Help Kincade Fire Relief Efforts
How You Can Help Kincade Fire Relief Efforts

Ruth Gebreyesus
A building is engulfed in flames at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California on October 24, 2019. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This week, as the Kincade Fire rages on prompting more evacuations and preemptive power outages to prevent further fires, fire relief organizations are on the ground providing shelter and food for evacuees. 

What we learned from past fires
Loading

Three days worth of non-perishable food and water is a line item commonly seen on evacuation packing lists but most residents of this fire-stricken and earthquake-prone state can’t quite quantify what that looks like. Add on the rolling blackouts by PG&E that have affected residents and food businesses all over Northern California, and food preparedness becomes an even more abstract concept. (If you’re wondering how to prepare for a power outage and what is safe to eat during one, find our guide here).

Thankfully, organizations like World Central Kitchen, renowned chef José Andres’s “first food-responder” non-profit, are on the ground and in action in the North Bay feeding evacuees and first responders. Yesterday at the Sonoma Fairgrounds, chef Tyler Florence and volunteers from World Central Kitchen served up 6,000 meals. 

 

Other groups are focusing their relief efforts on addressing marginalized communities who face increased risk in these moments including Nuestra Comunidad, an organization that builds resiliency through bilingual disaster preparedness, and Corazón Healdsburg, which aims to bridge the economic gap across racial lines in Northern California. Sonoma County-based UndocuFund is also on the ground providing relief for undocumented folks affected by the fire. 

Here’s a list of other organizations in Sonoma Country providing fire relief as well as accepting donations and volunteer help:

This list is by no means exhaustive and we encourage you to share information about volunteering and donation opportunities with us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

