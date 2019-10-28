How You Can Help Kincade Fire Relief Efforts

Three days worth of non-perishable food and water is a line item commonly seen on evacuation packing lists but most residents of this fire-stricken and earthquake-prone state can’t quite quantify what that looks like. Add on the rolling blackouts by PG&E that have affected residents and food businesses all over Northern California, and food preparedness becomes an even more abstract concept. (If you’re wondering how to prepare for a power outage and what is safe to eat during one, find our guide here).

Thankfully, organizations like World Central Kitchen, renowned chef José Andres’s “first food-responder” non-profit, are on the ground and in action in the North Bay feeding evacuees and first responders. Yesterday at the Sonoma Fairgrounds, chef Tyler Florence and volunteers from World Central Kitchen served up 6,000 meals.