East Bay Wine Tasting: 5 Spots to Try



Both wineries source from all over the Central and Northern parts of the state and both don’t have particular ‘signature’ varietals that they really want to highlight. In general, twomile tends to present a more traditional, refined style, while Tintype can sometimes veer towards the natural, sometimes funky direction. But, both producers’ themes are really about poised, expressive wines that highlight the grapes’ particular homes in Northern California.

And, there’s a big Berkeley connection for both wineries. The ‘two miles’ for twomile refers to UC Berkeley’s old two-mile (and for a time three miles) radius from the center of campus where alcohol could not be sold. Owner/winemaker Adam Nelson originally started making wine with his wines for the twomile label right outside of this radius in Berkeley on San Pablo Avenue (though the alcohol prohibition law enforced by the radius was long gone at that point in the early 2000s).

Meanwhile, Tintype co-founder Nick Johnson worked an internship at Berkeley’s Donkey & Goat in 2011, which led him to take his fiancée (now wife and fellow Tintype co-founder Abigail Vorce) on a bike trip of France’s celebrated wine regions. After working a 2012 vintage harvest in Alsace, they decided to create a winery back home. So, Tintype started two years later…and here we are today seven years after that decision at Alsace’s famed Domaine Binner, an estate that started making minimalist, mostly sulfur-free wines decades before Donkey & Goat and Tintype.

It’s all full circle – with a two-mile radius of course.

Blue Ox

1350 Fifth St.

Berkeley

Blue Ox Wine Co. Josh Hammerling and Noah Kenoyer met at Broc Cellars and decided to start their own winery in 2017, but opted to specialize in a relatively rare concept for Northern California: sparkling wines produced from organic, dry-farmed vineyards. In a $15 tasting at Blue Ox’s, visitors can try some of that sparkling in the ‘Sunflower Sutra,’ a “pan-Californian” sparkling wine which is indeed a veritable smorgasbord of grapes and California regions. There was no sparkling Valdiguie available during our visit but it’s available on the winery website.

Of course, it isn’t all bubbly here. There’s the, ahem, lovely ‘In the Mood for Love’ rosé of Carignan sourced from Ricetti Vineyard in the Redwood Valley of Mendocino County, the slick ‘El Topo’ Mourvèdre from Laytonville (it’s in Mendocino County, about as far north as grapes grow in California) and a rare-to-see Cabernet Pfeffer grape bottling from the Lime Kiln Valley in San Benito County.

Most of these wines are also available by the glass from $8-$12, and that’s a good thing because Blue Ox just might be the most stylish, comfortable winery in the Gilman neighborhood. The seating options vary from high-tops by the window to larger tables next to barrel racks, and there’s some striking contemporary art on the walls which makes for a fun culture-meets-warehouse aesthetic. It’s a unique place for a unique winery.

Lusu and Whistler

805 Camelia St

Berkeley

Just like Tintype and twomile, visitors can get two wineries here in one seating (well, standing in this case) for $15. The vine-covered winery housing Lusu and Whistler Vineyards (not to be mistaken with Whistler Cellars in Australia) resides on a side street tucked slightly away from the Fourth and Fifth Street winery rows where their Gilman neighbors resides.

Like that aforementioned Oakland duo, you’ll also try a wide range of California regions and wine varietals courtesy of Lusu and Whistler in their ‘home,’ which in reality is a small counter and standing area nudged into a tidy slice of the barrels and tanks-filled production space. Of all the urban wineries, this one feels most like tasting IN a winery.

Lusu’s (its namesake was a companion of Bacchus the Roman god of wine who brought winemaking to Portugal) owner/winemaker David Teixieira comes from a winemaking family (in mainland Portugal, Madeira and California) and keeps the tradition going for his family with site-specific wines from all over our state. The results are fun, beautiful wines — always a bit edgy but never weird. The Santa Lucia Highlands Riesling is a highlight as is the ‘Farmer’s Hand’ made mostly of Tempranillo from Lodi’s Mokolomne River AVA.

Whistler, on the other hand, is a Pinot Noir-focused winery courtesy of Drs. Stig Hansen and Jennifer Whistler. Their main property is in some of the Sonoma Coast’s most esteemed Pinot Noir territory in the area around Annapolis that’s home to the celebrated Peay Vineyard. The area is Pinot Noir gold for its year-round fog and sun, combined with a constant marine breeze.

Each estate Pinot Noir is gorgeous and distinct, differing slightly in terms of clones and areas of the vineyard. The regular ‘estate grown’ bottling is the most elegant and red berry-forward, while ‘Ficus’ has a lot more energy and jammy fruit. There is also Viognier grown on the property and Whistler makes a few non-property wines (don’t miss the fleshy, pear dominant Roussanne from the Dry Creek Valley).

Windchaser

1375 Fourth St.

Berkeley

After a tasting at Donkey & Goat two years ago, my family saw a ‘wine tasting’ sign outside and — like many urban winery wine chasers — we figured why not continue the tasting crawl there? At that time, Windchaser was pretty much an unadorned warehouse with barrels of wine hanging out, and winemaker/owner Dave Gifford also hanging out, just talking about how he’s getting the hang of this having your own winery thing. After a recent visit, I’m convinced that he just might be producing the premier wine of any of the Bay’s urban wineries — and that’s really saying something with the quality of his peers.

The winery name is quite literal since he’s an avid windsurfer and surfer who, yes, chases after great waves as if he’s being blown around by the wind. It could also stand for how Gifford has bounced around a lot within the wine profession, going from working in restaurants and at the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant, to a harvest at Donkey & Goat (another connection there), to being head of sales for the urban custom winery ‘Crushpad,’ to founding Dogpatch Wineworks (a connection to Côte West here).

The wind finally blew him to make wine under the Windchaser label in the Gilman District in 2015, which explains why everything was so new when we visited in 2017.

Windchaser’s tasting area is vast, fun and exceedingly casual, taking place in the same space as the wine production and barrel storage. Unlike in 2017, the tasting room now has some design aspects like flowers, a California flag, lots of tables made with barrels as bases and a retro 90s compact disk player (remember CD’s?!).

The wine is the real focus here, led by Anderson Valley Pinot Noir on the $16 tasting. Across the board quality is strong here, from a lively Chardonnay sourced also from the Anderson Valley to Mendocino Ridge Syrah. Even Gifford’s self-described “pizza wine,” the ‘Red Triangle’ blend, is a rollicking mix of Syrah, Grenache and Pinot Noir that has an easy-drinking body but a slick, deeply nuanced character of dried herbs and dried stone fruit.

Bonus winery: Vinca Minor

1335 Fourth St.

Berkeley

There’s one more winery now open to the public in the Gilman District — and it has been a longtime sommeliers-and-wine-geeks-favorite in the Bay Area. Winemaker/owner Jason Edward Charles worked at some of the world’s preeminent (and buttoned-up) wineries in Napa Valley and Pomerol, Bordeaux, and he’s taken those regions’ winemaking prowess with him on the Vinca Minor adventure, while also spinning those regions’ disciplined methodology and style all around, and loosening up the imaginary winemaking suit and tie.

When I visited Vinca Minor, which is right next to Windchaser on Fourth Street, it happened to be during an opening party, so a tasting wasn’t possible...but it is possible now on weekends for visitors to do a full tasting!

Carignan is a well-known signature for Vinca Minor and I enjoyed splashes of both the lighter 2017 and hearty, spicy 2016 before settling on the latter. Santa Cruz Mountains Chardonnay was the highlight that I remember from a 2018 wine dinner (at the newly closed, much missed Commonwealth) and my splash at the winery showed that it’s indeed terrific in the 2018 vintage too. Vinca Minor also produces rosé of Carignan, and a handful of other wines, mainly Bordeaux red varietals from the Sonoma County side of Carneros and from the Santa Cruz Mountains.