A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From San Francisco to Healdsburg



Before jumping into wine, MacRostie was a scientist by educational background and was drafted in 1969 by the military for non-combat in Italy (something he then discussed at length with John, who served the military in Vietnam). Post-Italy, MacRostie started making wine in 1974 because he disliked all of the tumult in society and wanted to go a more unconventional career route. He focused on relatively unknown Sonoma County vineyards while Bordeaux varieties in the Napa Valley were the trendy things to do for young winemakers.

MacRostie Winery and Vineyards then opened in 1987 and the lavish current Doug Thornley-designed winery and tasting building on the estate Thale’s Vineyard opened in 2015. This was our only Russian River Valley Chardonnay/Pinot Noir stop and MacRostie’s wines hail from the estate and nearby area, plus several from the Carneros/Petaluma Gap area (he has a vineyard on Wildcat Mountain Vineyard in the Petaluma Gap).

Fast forward to Christmas on Lake Erie when John and I decided to do a MacRostie side by side since he still had an old 2008 MacRostie Pinot Noir in his cellar. The verdict? Exactly what you would expect. It was a tie between the subtle 2008 (better on its own) and the charming, dense 2015 (better with food).

3 wines to try: 2015 Wildcat Mountain Chardonnay, 2016 Wildcat Mountain Pinot Noir, 2016 Terra de Promissio Pinot Noir

Also consider: Stubbs, Acorn, Gary Farrell

Limerick Lane Cellars

1023 Limerick Ln.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

The Bilbro brothers are two of the most enjoyable winemakers for a journalist to talk with because they’re really fun storytellers and don’t go too overboard on wine geek terminology. Oh, and they also happen to make fantastic wine. That was the case as Limerick Lane’s Jake Bilbro (more on Sam Bilbro in Day 2) and his son Cruz and daughter Scout showed us around the tree trunk-like, gnarly vines that are predominantly Syrah, Zinfandel, Grenache, with some dating back to the Limerick Lane Vineyard’s 1910 planting.

There’s no beating around the bush that these are big, deep wines of high (but not hot tasting) alcohol percentage. We also tried a Grenache that Cruz had made (with very little help from dad) for a fundraiser in New Orleans that fetched $325,000 at auction.

I’m being totally honest: it was one of the most impressive wines of the day! As the fifth generation winemaker in the family, Cruz has huge potential. And, the wines his dad makes aren’t too shabby either…this is the mandatory winery for any visit to Healdsburg.

3 wines to try: 2016 1023 blend, 2015 Hail Mary, 2015 Syrah

Also consider: Porter Creek, Joseph Swan, Ramey

LIOCO Wine Tasting Room

125 Matheson St.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

After checking into our Healdsburg hotels, we had our aperitif at another winery — sort of. LIOCO’s newly opened tasting room is part of an exciting Downtown Healdsburg/Downtown Sonoma/Downtown Napa trend where the heart of the cities themselves are becoming tasting room destinations for smaller boutique producers instead of the customary glossy enterprises by bigger/corporate driven wineries that tended to be the downtowns’ norm. LIOCO was created in 2005 by wine salesman Matt Licklider (LI) and Spago Beverly Hills wine director Kevin O’Connor (OCO) in the alley behind the fabled restaurant.

Licklider and his wife Sara now run the winery, which makes the wines in Santa Rosa, but sources grapes from all over Northern California. This is a fantastic destination for an out-of-towner to get a deep education on wine geography, along with highly acidic, balanced wines of several wide-ranging grape varieties that show grace over power. Going from Limerick Lane to LIOCO might not be a big alphabetical change, but it’s a huge wine style change. The tasting room’s funky 60s and 70s soundtrack helps make this wine tasting experience one of the most approachable in the region, as well.

3 wines to try: 2014 Anderson Valley Chardonnay, 2015 “La Selva” Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 2016 “Sativa” Mendocino County Carignan

Also consider: Ryme, Two Shepherds/Unturned Stone shared space in Windsor, Outland Wines in Napa with Forlorn Hope, Farella and POE

Dinner: Dry Creek Kitchen

317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Paired with Martinelli 2014 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir