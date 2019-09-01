A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From St. Helena to San Francisco

You won’t hear much at Charles Krug about the infamous family split where brothers Peter and Robert had various disagreements about the direction of the winery, the style of a winery (with nitpicks like how Robert wanted all French oak) and how the winery’s money should be spent. After the split, Robert created his namesake winery further south towards Oakville and Peter ran Charles Krug.

Several Mondavi family members still live on the Charles Krug property, which stayed that name because its original owner (Charles Krug) wrote in the land grant (it was originally given to him as a wedding dowry) that it shall never change. Hence the confusion for many wine drinkers, myself included, how Charles Krug is the real Mondavi domain. Got it all? Yes, this family is one of the most famous and confusing in all of wine.

Everywhere you look on the property across Highway 29 from the Culinary Institute of America Greystone complex is history and something majestic: gorgeous valley vistas, barrels with red stripes that are painted to look like they’re bleeding wine, and a striking Howard Backen redesigned carriage house that John fell in love with since he does lots of woodwork at his homes.

I can’t vouch for the quality of all 50,000 cases the winery produces, but our one taste was a phenomenal 2015 'Generations’ Bordeaux blend.

Smith-Madrone Vineyards

Luckily, I had been to this rustic Spring Mountain legend once before, so I already knew how many twists and turns were coming up en route to stop 2 for the day. You will get lost your first time going to Smith Madrone. This time, we weren’t lost, but we did get greeted by a giant fallen tree in the process of being removed, so there was some off-roading needed. Speaking of off-roading, assistant winemaker Sam Smith whisked us away almost immediately in an off-road four-wheeler and zoomed us all over the dry-farmed estate vineyards, through forests, by streams, and almost everywhere yielded panoramic valley views.

Sam is the son of Stuart Smith, who founded the winery in 1971 and runs it with his brother Charles, who serves as the winemaker. Sam is also the most talented balancer of a wine glass while driving through potholes I have ever seen.

This is old Napa, where there is no glitz, the Cabernet Sauvignon still hovers around the $50 mark, and it’s one of three wineries still growing Riesling, which way back in the day was a primary grape of Napa Valley. Smith-Madrone’s Cook’s Flat Reserve is their answer to the Screaming Eagles of Napa Valley, with extensive layers and giant, rich red and black fruit notes. It is priced accordingly since the Smiths finally realized they needed to adapt a little bit to the Napa Valley of the 2010s.

When tourists and locals alike ask about the Napa Valley winery to visit — you know, the secret one with gorgeous views, no pretention, excellent wine, no wine club hard sell, huge character — this is that winery.

3 wines to try: 2015 Riesling, 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013 Cook’s Flat Reserve

