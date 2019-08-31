A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From Sebastopol to St. Helena

The back patio is hard to beat for atmosphere, but our St. Helena lunch destination underwhelmed with the signature ribs and Red Lobster-inspired cheddar biscuits presenting strangely muted flavors. That being said, the real highlight was Farmstead’s eggnog. Can’t beat that on the second day of December, right? Also, the brunch-only lamb hash is a must-order and was devoured instead of the ribs.

Larkmead Vineyards

1100 Larkmead Ln.

Calistoga, CA 94515

For history purposes, Larkmead deserves to be amongst the historic titans like Stag’s Leap, Charles Krug and Chateau Montelena for the Napa Valley. However, Larkmead has managed to avoid the gaudy/corporate nature that has crept into almost all of the “famous” Napa Valley wineries, focusing on the wine itself being made in Calistoga on Larkmead Lane, where the Silverado Trail and Highway 29 are so close together you can almost start seeing one from the other.

Winemaker Dan Petrowski has the magic Cabernet Sauvignon touch and manages to find the perfect middle ground of Napa styles over his dozen harvests: strong flavors, mildly rugged textures, and superb balance of tannins and ripeness that keeps the wines from being too dominant on the palate.

He’s a bit fortunate, though, since Larkmead’s 110-acre estate is some of the most notable land in Napa for its diverse soils that are usually found on the Napa hillsides, so the estate gets valley weather above ground and hillside character below ground. He’s working with some of the best terroir in one of the world’s definitive wine growing regions. Indeed, several of the wines prove that combination can translate with gusto to the finished product.

Somehow, Petrowski (a Brooklyn-born, former Manhattan publishing industry worker) still has time for his Italian centric personal label, Massican, that has its own cult following. You won’t get the chance to try that at Larkmead, but seek it out. Overall, Larkmead’s Cabernet Sauvignons (and Tocai Friulano), history (dating back to 1895), gorgeous pastel paintings by co-owner Kate Solari-Baker) and beautiful valley floor vistas will keep you plenty entertained. The staff is particularly enlightening here, as well, and our host Deanna Basham even took John out into the vineyard at twilight to fully explain how vine grafting works.

3 wines to try: 2017 Lillie Sauvignon Blanc, 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Solari Cabernet Sauvignon

Alpha Omega Winery

1155 Mee Ln.

St. Helena, CA 94574

First, let’s talk about Alpha Omega wines: they are grand, powerful and everything that everyone talks about in terms of “new Napa.” That means heavy oak, high alcohol and even higher prices. Some of the wines are more held in check, while others are explosive. Now, is it a bad thing to make these high octane, rich wines? Not necessarily. All the wines I sampled at Alpha Omega were either very good or absolutely excellent. Nobody should be penalized for fulfilling a vision and a style if they can pull it off in a delicious way, contrary to the many writers who try to bring down the new Napa style. Alpha Omega makes terrific wine.

Eventually, after enough give and take between the winery and our group to get Meg frustrated and just want to leave, we relented and bought a bottle over a membership despite our host’s multiple tries to get us to spend lots more money. There needs to be a balance of being a salesperson, but also knowing that some visitors simply are there to learn and have a good time, as I mentioned in the introduction. A lesson for wineries since, the attempts at a vigorous upsell certainly put a damper on our drive back to Napa after what was a fantastic day.

3 wines to try: 2016 Stagecoach Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 Becstoffer Dr. Crane Cabernet Sauvignon, 2016 ERA Cabernet Sauvignon

Dinner: Oenotri; 2013 Seavey “Coravina” Cabernet Sauvignon

1425 1st St., Napa