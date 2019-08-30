A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From Boonville to Sebastopol



Visiting Lemon’s Sebastopol estate is as much a winery visit as it is a farm visit and guests are always astonished at how Lemon was a Brown University graduate who worked at four Burgundy houses by the age of 24. We had the chance to try a fantastic Littorai Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc, but this winery is all about exploring distinct coastal vineyard Pinot Noirs that all have excellent brightness and acidity — never too fruity or chewy; excellent balance.

You taste the land and the cleanliness of the grapes and barrels in each expression, never with the funk like in the wines of Lemon’s followers who have turned biodynamic/natural wine so trendy and controversial. It’s wine made naturally...not natural wine.

3 wines to try: 2014 One Acre Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 2014 Theriot Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, 2009 May’s Canyon Guerneville Pinot Noir

Also consider: Horse & Plow, Benziger, Quivira



Freeman Vineyard & Winery

1300 Montgomery Rd.

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Before even trying Freeman’s excellent Pinot Noir from the winery’s two “estates,” we were fascinated by two things: the spectacular cave dug into a Sebastopol hill on the Freeman’s home “Gloria Estate” and the story of how husband-and-wife owners Akiko and Ken Freeman met at a keg party as college students in New York (when she was an exchange student from Japan) during Hurricane Gloria, hence the home estate’s namesake. Akiko thought that this keg party was like any ol’ party, so she dressed up to the nines for it…and was quite surprised with what she found at this “party.”

Well, Ken wooed her despite the bad beer in the kegs and her feeling a bit overdressed for the occasion, and all turned out swell as Akiko later followed him to San Francisco, where she decided to study Italian Renaissance history at Stanford for graduate school.

Sure, all of those paintings might have been fun to read about, but she radically shifted gears to now be a self-taught winemaker whose 2013 Ryo-fu Chardonnay was served at a President Obama state dinner for Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, paired with vegetable consommé en croûte with “shikai maki” sushi. For good measure, the Jersey Boys cast sang at the same event. With that music and Freeman wine, oh, what a night that must have been. For the three of us, it was hard to beat the Pinot Noir lineup at Freeman, just like at the other two Sebastopol stops of Day 4.

3 wines to try: 2016 Gloria Estate Pinot Noir, 2016 Yu-Ki Estate Pinot Noir, 2015 Akiko’s Cuvée Pinot Noir

Also consider: Kistler, Emeritus, Balletto

Dinner: Ramen Gaijin; Anthill Farms 2016 Sonoma Coast Syrah

6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol