Monsters, Movies and a Maniacal Maze: 10 Bay Area Halloween Events for 2023

In the spirit of Halloween this year, the Hornet will be offering a special after-dark tour. The three-hour exploration will take daredevils (age 13 and over) to areas that are usually off-limits, including several that have documented paranormal activity. Ticket holders are asked to bring their own flashlights for the scary sojourn — even though museum employees have previously admitted to having a problem with flashlights turning off on their own.

For folks who want to visit the ship in a slightly less nerve-rattling way, there’s also Oct. 28’s Monster Bash. The themed dance party will feature live music from The Cocktail Monkeys, a costume competition with big prizes, and mini tours of the ship’s Sick Bay — for those brave enough to venture off the dance floor anyway.

Fox Theater, Oakland

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

For mysterious host Glynn Washington and the producers of the Spooked podcast, scary stories are for every week of the year, not just Halloween. And as any Spooked listener could well tell you, the most frightening thing of all is that every spine-chilling story featured in the series is true.

For this special KQED Live event on (when else?) Friday the 13th, special guests will be sharing real-life tales of supernatural happenings, ghostly goings on and ominous incidents that defy explanation. Be sure to get plenty of rest the night before this one because restful sleep might be a little evasive afterwards…

Jack London Square, Oakland

Oct. 20, 11 a.m.

Everything is better with dogs, especially Halloween. (Dogs in wigs! Dogs with fake limbs! Dogs with weapons!) If you’re one of those people who can’t get through the season without seeing at least one doggy costume contest, this year’s DogFest has just what you need. Get ready for furry fiends, muttly monsters and creepy canine clowns.

There will also be local vendors, treats and tricks and plenty of puppy play activities. Best of all, the entire day is a benefit for Canine Companions, an organization that provides free service dogs to people with disabilities.

Calazar Theater, San Francisco

Oct. 20—28, 8 p.m.

Kat Robichaud‘s Misfit Cabaret is not an organization that takes too kindly to limitations. The group’s whirlwind live shows encompass drag, burlesque, acrobatics, live music, comedy and yes, traditional cabaret. This multitalented troupe always likes to err on the side of creepy (their Christmas show featured far more Gremlins than most), so their Halloween spectacular promises to take guests for an even brisker walk on the wild side.

The Monster Bash promises to bring puppets to terrifying life on stage, with aerialist ghosts circling overhead and even a (*checks notes*) zombie Jazzercise instructor. Oh! And there’s a costume contest for everyone in the audience, so dress to impress your misfit hosts.

Complex Oakland, Oakland

Oct. 27, 10 p.m.

For a decade now, Jesse and Amina Brooks — the married couple behind Trapxart — have been helping young creatives network, get art out into the world and, frankly, have a damn good time doing it.

The regular Trapxart parties that happen all over the country are always a vibrant hybrid that’s one part art exhibit, one part dance party, one part fashion show and one part marketplace. The Oakland events are particularly special, probably because the town was where Trapxart all started. With attendees being encouraged to come in fashion-forward costumes, this year’s Halloween-themed event promises to one-up even the Oakland originals. Get ready to slay and be slayed.

Gamble Garden, Palo Alto

Oct. 28, 10 a.m.

Ah, the owl. Nocturnal denizen of forest labyrinths! Be-taloned harbinger of mouse consumption! Feathered figure that was also truly terrifying in Twin Peaks!