Seeing San Francisco Through a Skateboarder’s Eyes

Reading these visual histories is “part of the intimidation of these skate spots,” Barrow explains. “They’re palimpsests: they’ve changed, things have been removed, but you can still read the history of skateboarding etched into those places.”

Researching the series, Barrow discovered how “the actual ledges and obstacles that people skated in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s weren’t there. And I always presumed that they were there.”

In a different episode, we follow Barrow to another skate spot Halprin unintentionally designed, Hubba Hideout. In 1976, Halprin joined a team to connect the Alcoa Building with the waterfront through a pedestrian bridge extending from the building, over Davis Street, and into a newly landscaped plaza. The X-braised Alcoa Building would eventually mark the spot for skaters to find the bridge’s “harsh, brutalist concrete” handrails going down some stairs into a plaza with Halprin’s signature red bricks.

Here, many would “hide out and smoke crack in the middle of one of the most profitable commercial districts in the world in broad daylight” explains Barrow. Hubba, Bay Area slang for crack cocaine, became skate lingo for any concrete ledge acting as a handrail downstairs.

Thrasher magazine’s President, Tony Vitello, describes the now-defunct spot as “a proving ground,” with the nickname representative of San Francisco’s influence on skateboarding. “You could be at a [skatepark] planning meeting with some local government, and they’re talking about a hubba ledge.”

A historian’s eye for design and context

Part of Vitello’s inspiration for “This Old Ledge” came at jury duty. On the wall of the courthouse was a framed photo of an abandoned mansion, the Washington House, whose curved exterior hubba ledge was briefly a popular skate spot. The photo was “dated the day after the 1906 earthquake,” with notable damage to buildings nearby. Vitello then considered the popular St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, and found drawings from when the Cathedral was built. “The out ledge that everyone has skated is sitting there in the 1600s, from a period before skateboarding was even invented – that trips me out.”

Through original videos, Thrasher’s “been pushing to expand further into personality and cultural stuff,” Vitello says, “beyond just ‘Here’s a [skate] video with music in the background.’”

This push isn’t only palpable across their nearly seven million Instagram followers, but in the magazine’s hiring a full-time archivist to help log Thrasher’s entire photo and video history. Between these archives and the number of San Francisco skate spots replicated in skateparks worldwide, “San Francisco has had such an outsized influence on skateboarding,” Vitello says, “and therefore everything connected to our culture.”

Betsy Gordon, Project Manager at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, struck up a friendship with Barrow at the academic skate conference Pushing Boarders, where they both presented. She attests to his style of teaching: “I appreciate the fact that he has advanced skills and is very well-educated,” she says, “but never makes you feel stupid.”

Barrow recently contributed to Four Wheels and a Board: The Smithsonian History of Skateboarding, co-edited by Gordon. She looped in Barrow to write and contribute several pieces, including an introductory chapter to the 1990s section. “Not everybody can have that historian’s eye of seeing that context and say, ‘Oh, that trick for the ‘90s was really progressive’ with a sense of what was possible,” she says.

Still, a skateboarder’s relationship with space evolves over time.

“Skateboarding is aging,” Rogers explains. “It was always very future-focused; now there’s more appreciation for history and what came before.” This ongoing relationship with space grounds Barrow’s deep historical knowledge into the present, making his onsite testimonies resonate that much deeper.

Vitello places that impact, and the project’s, into his everyday life.

“Sometimes you just forget to look up,” he explains. “I’ve found myself, even in a city I grew up in, looking up and looking at things a bit different.”