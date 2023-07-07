The East Bay’s Hottest Brunch Is a Dip Lover’s Paradise

The first time I tried to eat at Lulu, I had no idea it was one of the hardest-to-snag brunch reservations in the East Bay.

A quick Google Maps search had clued me in to the availability of Palestinian mezzes in this sleepy stretch of West Berkeley. But the sign outside said that weekend brunch service was by reservation only — and, as a sweetly apologetic server informed us, they were already fully booked for the day. This proved to be a running refrain: The following weekend, I called first thing in the morning. Fully booked. I planned ahead and tried calling on a Wednesday. Booked all weekend long.

By the time I secured a table — more than a week in advance — it felt like a minor miracle. (“Usually you have to call two or three weeks ahead,” a Lulu employee later told me.) But when my family finally sat down for our long-awaited mezze brunch, it didn’t take long to understand why reservations are such a hot ticket. One bite of chef Mona Leena Michael’s silky, umami-forward chili hummus, loaded with pine nuts and shimeiji mushrooms, and I was already making plans for my next visit.

This restaurant is a dip lover’s paradise, I thought to myself, scooping up more hummus with a hunk of rich sumac focaccia. And that was before I’d even tasted the creamy muhammara or the spicy, tangy fava bean dip known as ful. The spreads come as part of Lulu’s abundant and extremely Instagram-friendly $30-a-person prix-fixe brunch spread, which takes the time-tested Palestinian tradition of feasting on assorted dips, and things to dip, and turns it into a special occasion.

As Michael tells it, the restaurant is a particular creature of the pandemic. As soon as lockdown hit, she was laid off from her job as chef at Dyafa, an upscale Arab restaurant on the Jack London waterfront that never wound up reopening. She hustled flatbreads out of her apartment for a while — as “the Mana’eesh Lady” — until someone ratted her out to the Alameda County health department. It was at this point that Michael came across the tiny, out-of-the-way space on Camelia Street that used to be a British tea room. She opened Lulu there in August of 2021.