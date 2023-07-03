Dregs One Turns ‘History of the Bay’ Into an Epic San Francisco Day Party

Having received attention for archiving largely untold Bay Area rap stories, Dregs is expanding his platform to live events with an inaugural History of the Bay Day Party. From the looks of it, it’ll be a real-life Bay Area Player’s Holiday.

In the spirit of connecting the Bay Area’s vast galaxy of hip-hop, the event includes a multitude of guests. Oakland rap legends the Luniz headline the stage, with Keak Da Sneak, Nef the Pharaoh, Mac Mall, San Quinn and Dregs One himself rounding out the afternoon lineup. (Also on stage is a panel on women in Bay Area hip-hop, moderated by KQED’s own Nastia Voynovskaya, an editor for KQED’s Bay Area hip-hop history series That’s My Word.)

Beyond music, the day showcases the many subterraneous layers in hip-hop: graffiti artists (featuring a real-time mural painted by Crayone); disc jockeys (with DJ sets from Juice, Sean G and Family Not A Group’s Jenset); and traditionally unheard voices (CMG from the Conscious Daughters and D-Ray discuss their roles as women making waves in the scene). Throw into the mix food trucks, a live podcast recording, and vendors such as Dying Breed purveying wildly localized merch — think Starters-esque windbreaker jackets with “FRI$CO” and “415” stitched onto them.