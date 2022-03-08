Hip-Hop Collective Family Not a Group Lives Up to Its Name

You can't stop artists from coming together. Hit 'em with a global pandemic, gas prices that are through the roof, housing costs through the stratosphere and a long list of music venues that have closed down—whatever. Artists are going to be artists. They're going to come together to create, and I'm all here for it.

In San Francisco, there's a very large and extremely talented faction of lyricists, singers, DJs and musicians who are coming together, creating moments and memories, and having fun while doing so.

On Wednesday Night the 17-member collective known as Family Not A Group is set to hit the stage, collectively.

They're scheduled to perform at The Chapel, and the March 9 show will be the ensemble's first major performance in their hometown of San Francisco. The show will be headlined by two artists who aren't officially in the collective, but they're "family friends"—singer Astu and lyricists-slash-vocalist Jada Imani. They'll be flanked by performances from Baghead, AfterThought and Ozer, who are just three of the 17-member conglomerate.

Along with Baghead, After Thought and Ozer, there's ASH, Serg2x, Mike Evans Jr., Jenset, Maya Canales, Grand-O, Cynny, Professa Gabel, AP, Kaly Jay, DJSAY, JessTarantino, SundaY and EaSWay.