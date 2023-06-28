It’s Time to Unpack Pimp Culture in Bay Area Hip-Hop

Despite its flaws, Bay Area hip-hop is incredibly creative and full of liberatory potential. I saw this as a young rapper growing up in Seattle, when I had Andre Nickatina’s “Jungle” on repeat. There was something wildly unique about his sound. He was nerdy — referencing Alice in Wonderland and Star Wars in his rhymes — yet dangerous. I could relate. Other Bay Area rappers shared my desire to use the music for revolutionary change. I sang along to Mystic’s “The Life” because it captured my passion to alleviate suffering. Bay Area hip-hop influenced my decision to move to Oakland in my early 20s, over a decade ago. It’s as multifaceted as the streets where it originates.

The conversations we’re having in What’s Pimpin’? are challenging because critiquing Bay Area hip-hop can feel like airing out dirty laundry. The Bay Area often gets overlooked in the music industry despite its outsized influence. Since the gangsta rap moral panic of the early ’90s, white politicians, pundits and other outsiders have bolstered their careers by vilifying hip-hop. And our racist criminal justice system has used rap lyrics to put people behind bars. Fans are rightfully protective.

But as hip-hop artists who believe in gender equality, we want to push the culture forward. We want to separate hip-hop culture from pimp culture, which mirrors the exploitation and domination of colonialism, slavery and racial capitalism — it didn’t start in 1973 with the movie The Mack and didn’t end the day Too Short got a street named after him.

Rapping about pimping is profitable, but behind the glamorous image are real-world statistics about how Black women and girls are particularly vulnerable to exploitation and violence. A 2011 study tracking a two-year period showed that 94% of U.S. sex-trafficking victims were female. Of those victims, 40% were Black and 24% were Latinx. Meanwhile, buyers are overwhelmingly white men.

Protecting Black women and girls is particularly difficult because they’re less likely to be reported missing. According to a May statement from Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid, of the 1,500 missing-persons cases in Oakland this year, 400 of them are Black women. The stakes couldn’t be higher.