In Jona Frank’s EUQINOM Exhibit, There’s No Place Like Home

In The Lie, Dern’s stern expression registers disbelief and disappointment after a confession, a scene that documents a dynamic that played out after Frank found loose change at the bottom of the neighborhood pool. When that discovery elicited a rare moment of approval from her mother, Frank continued to lie to Rose, telling her mother she’d found loose change again and again. The Lie — and the Cherry Hill series, more broadly — capture something primal that takes place between most parents and their children: the painful process of individuation. We watch as a child discovers a unique identity wholly separate from her mother’s.

Years after that confession scene, Almost At Goodbye looks in on Frank and her mother sitting at the kitchen table while Rose pares apples to make a pie. Frank is college-bound, defying her mother’s early decree that women didn’t need a higher education. An unsmiling Dern wields a long knife pointed sharply in the direction of her daughter’s chest.

One photo in particular takes aim at the repressive walls of suburbia. Exploding House is a marker — a line of emotional demarcation — in the story Frank tells about her family. The tidiness of the home, with its attendant emphasis on rigid schedules and clean surfaces, can’t contain or hide the emotional disorder rumbling underneath. Rose was given to implosions, temporarily damning her children with silent treatments.

“Everything was on a certain trajectory,” Frank recalled in our phone conversation. “It was so repetitive and things were so expected.” When her brother Mark had a breakdown, she said, “It literally blew everything up.” Her mother’s “gray days and dark moods” increased afterwards.

“This whole idea of everything being picture perfect was suddenly gone,” Frank explained.

Frank considers Cherry Hill to be a Künstlerroman, a novel about an artist’s formative years. “Usually in a Künstlerroman, there is an event that forces the protagonist to question what’s been familiar,” she explained. “And then you realize something’s shifted here and I have to escape this.” For Frank, that shift happened when her brother started to experience psychotic episodes.

Rose believed that if she brought Mark back to the house after one of his breakdowns it would “reset him.” When Frank was making the book, she felt there had to be an image to capture the idea of everything falling apart. A photo she’d taken long ago, when she was in her 20s, became that image: a house boarded up after a gas explosion and fire.

“In this strange way, it felt like I was building up to this project my whole life,” Frank says of the series. As Homage to Louise B. indicates, that childhood home was responsible for so much psychic weight, creating the project was ultimately cathartic. “It really did confirm that sharing a story is relevant,” she said. “It made me see that really listening to yourself and trying to be as truthful as an artist can be in their work is a good choice.”

Frank, like most of us, did escape from her parents’ house. In her follow-up email, she also arrived at an unsettling conclusion: “A piece of us remains in those childhood homes and never leaves.”