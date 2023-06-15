Executive Director of Contemporary Jewish Museum Steps Down After Less than Two Years

Coerver’s tenure at the CJM began after the prolonged closure of the winter 2020–2021 season, when a rise in COVID-19 numbers re-shuttered most Bay Area cultural institutions. He succeeded Lori Starr in the role, who led the museum for over seven years and departed at the end of 2020.

Since Coerver assumed leadership, the museum has put on several exhibitions by contemporary Jewish artists, including its current Mika Rottenberg exhibiton, Gillian Laub: Family Matters and Cara Levine: To Survive I Need you to Survive

Kerry King, the CJM’s chief operating officer, will assume the role of interim executive director following Coerver’s departure and lead the search for his replacement.

“While we are sad to see Chad depart The CJM, we are thankful to him for the impact he has had on the museum during his tenure here,” King says in the museum’s press release. “Chad played a pivotal role in helping the museum move forward in the wake of the pandemic, and building a forward-thinking, collaborative culture among leadership and staff that we will carry with us.”