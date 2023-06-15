Drag, Dance and Liberation: 5 Parties for Your 2023 SF Pride Weekend

The Pink Block party, 2022. This year's mini-festival, on June 24, 2023, will be headlined by Big Freedia. (Saylor Nedelman)
For the last month, my group chats have been surging with excitement. Friends tease about who they’ll kiss at the next function, goading me on to be bold too. Just a few years ago, I’d never have imagined that this could be my reality — that I could feel comfortable enough in my identity to celebrate amongst fellow queer people. Now, these are the relationships that nourish me most — and bring me closer to understanding what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.
At these Pride parties, expect to be swept up in intimate community spaces, where music reverberates and queer euphoria flourishes beneath dim light.
June 23, 10 p.m.
1015 Folsom, San Francisco, $60–$100
A fixture in the Bay Area queer party scene returns with an electrifying lineup of DJs, rappers and performers. Organized by Swagger Like Us — a Bay Area party platform focused on emerging queer talent — and local DJ LadyRyan, this is a go-to annual event with an eclectic selection of musicians.
Notable performers this year include New York City rapper Dai Burger, whose diverse discography features both dreamy, feel-good club music and slower-tempo raps dripping with self-confidence. Berlin-based multidisciplinary rapper Zebra Katz will also join, bringing in seductive, high-tempo and experimental tracks that provide the atmosphere of a dark European techno rave. And for those seeking fast-paced ballroom beats, New Orleans-born DJ Leonce will be mixing together funky electronic songs reminiscent of Atlanta’s ballrooms. Other artists include Aïma the Dreamer, Sir JoQ and Byrell the Great.
June 23, 10 p.m. CounterPulse, San Francisco, $20–$30
For experimental music lovers, CLUB A.B.L.U.N.T. (Asian, Black, Latinx, Uniting with Native Tribes) is hosting an event that offers a more alternative dance party. With an all QTBIPOC lineup, JUST US will be headlined by Miami-based producer and music professor Suzi Anologue, whose sets layer lofi beats, ambient noise and irregular percussion to create a distinct, undefinable sound. Other performers include local DJ De Alma, whose hardcore sets are especially enticing to energetic Bay Area ravers. The event features two rooms and will be held at CounterPulse, a San Francisco venue dedicated to uplifting experimental dance, music and art.
June 24, 12 p.m.–3 a.m.
The Great Northern, San Francisco, $45–$130
More like a mini-festival than a single party, the vibrant Pink Block will host performers on five different stages from day to night. Hosted by Polyglamorous SF, the gathering will be headlined by more than 40 musical artists, including New Orleans rapper and cultural icon Big Freedia, queer party favorite Horse Meat Disco, wavy techno DJ Kim Ann Foxman, Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot, former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and rapper Aja LaBeija and more. There’s something here for music lovers across all different tastes, including more mellow, head-bumping EDM, funky fresh Italo disco remixes and electrifying bounce hip-hop performances.
June 25, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Day Party: 620 Jones, San Francisco
Night Party: Halcyon, San Francisco, $35 (cash only)
At the intersection of Polk and Washington Streets, crowds will gather early in the morning to join celebrated drag queen and activist Juanita MORE! for a march. Black and brown queer and trans community leaders will take the lead, rallying passionate attendees for LGBTQIA+ rights as they walk together in solidarity.
Afterwards, all are invited to attend a day party at cocktail bar 620 Jones and an evening dance party at nightclub Halcyon. The multifaceted, marathon event brings together eager people every year, intertwining social justice with high-energy dance and celebration.
Within the LGBTQIA+ community, drag and ballroom culture have long been touchstones for Black and brown queer/trans expression. Focused on Black queer liberation, ENVY will be bringing “sickening drag performances” by nine performers: Fauxnique, Mahlae Balenciaga, Lisa Frankenstein, Kochina 𝕽𝖚𝖉𝖊, snaxx, Tila Pia, RedBone, Churro Nomi and Vera Hannush. Each artist presents their own bold vision: with perfectly styled wigs, flawless makeup and intricately designed wardrobes, they command the stage and connect with the crowd in ways that are irreplicable. People scream for them as they strut and dance, embodying self-assuredness. The space is infectious: it’s freeing, safe and joyous.
ENVY will be hosted by Bay Area drag royalty Vivvy and Nicki Jizz; the latter also hosts Reparations — an all-Black San Francisco drag show. The event will feature music by DJs Silk Worm and Saint Hills.
