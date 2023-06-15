Drag, Dance and Liberation: 5 Parties for Your 2023 SF Pride Weekend

For the last month, my group chats have been surging with excitement. Friends tease about who they’ll kiss at the next function, goading me on to be bold too. Just a few years ago, I’d never have imagined that this could be my reality — that I could feel comfortable enough in my identity to celebrate amongst fellow queer people. Now, these are the relationships that nourish me most — and bring me closer to understanding what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

At these Pride parties, expect to be swept up in intimate community spaces, where music reverberates and queer euphoria flourishes beneath dim light.

June 23, 10 p.m.

1015 Folsom, San Francisco, $60–$100

A fixture in the Bay Area queer party scene returns with an electrifying lineup of DJs, rappers and performers. Organized by Swagger Like Us — a Bay Area party platform focused on emerging queer talent — and local DJ LadyRyan, this is a go-to annual event with an eclectic selection of musicians.

Notable performers this year include New York City rapper Dai Burger, whose diverse discography features both dreamy, feel-good club music and slower-tempo raps dripping with self-confidence. Berlin-based multidisciplinary rapper Zebra Katz will also join, bringing in seductive, high-tempo and experimental tracks that provide the atmosphere of a dark European techno rave. And for those seeking fast-paced ballroom beats, New Orleans-born DJ Leonce will be mixing together funky electronic songs reminiscent of Atlanta’s ballrooms. Other artists include Aïma the Dreamer, Sir JoQ and Byrell the Great.