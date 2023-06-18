5 Historic San Francisco Gay Bars We Wish Still Existed

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for authorities to start surveilling goings on at Fe-Be’s. Starting in 1967, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) held multiple meetings about the activities of staff and patrons at Fe-Be’s. In 1969, the ABC accused the bar of “behavior contrary to public morals,” including close physical contact amongst men, below the waist. At another hearing, when accused of having sex toys on the premises, Geist (somewhat comedically) claimed that they were merely being used as novelty drink stirrers.

In 1970, when the bar was closed down for a year, the community that Geist and Kissinger had so lovingly built rallied around Fe-Be’s, with fellow venues holding fundraisers and offering vocal support. In December 1971, the bar roared back to life and stayed put until 1986. In the end, it wasn’t legal scrutiny that put an end to Fe-Be’s; it was the toll of the AIDs epidemic on San Francisco’s gay community. Kissinger died in 1988, Geist in 1998.

Fe-Be’s lives on today via the Leather David. When Geist and Kissinger first opened the bar, they hired artist Mike Caffee to make them a version of Michaelangelo’s famous sculpture, transformed into a gay biker. Caffee’s vision went on to adorn a range of merch. When Fe-Be’s closed down and the Paradise Lounge moved in, Leather David stayed behind. Versions of Caffee’s kitsch masterpiece sit in bars today as far away as Melbourne, Australia.

Black Cat Café

Once described by Allen Ginsberg as the “greatest gay bar in America,” the Black Cat Café started life in 1933 as a hangout for bohemians, just doors away from where the Transamerica Pyramid currently stands.

In the early ’40s, when the venue was taken over by Sol Stouman, the Black Cat began fearlessly embracing all things gay. Stouman was a straight man but, having survived the Holocaust, knew the importance of safe spaces. That was something the already subversive crowd in the bar wholeheartedly embraced. Ginsberg once commented: “It was totally open … Everybody went there, heterosexual and homosexual … All the gay screaming queens would come, the heterosexual gray flannel suit types, longshoremen. All the poets went there.”

No one was under any illusions about the ethos of the Black Cat and those that frequented it. Legendary LGBTQ+ rights activist José Sarria regularly performed in drag there in his younger years, having started out as a Black Cat waiter. Sarria was fond of belting out a rendition of “God Save the Queen” with revised lyrics — he sang “God save us nellie queens” instead. He also performed a version of the opera Carmen, in which he outran pursuing cops.

Like the Silver Rail, the Black Cat was subject to major legal scrutiny starting in the late 1940s, and was labeled “disorderly.” When Stouman had his liquor license indefinitely revoked in 1949 because “persons of known homosexual tendencies patronized said premises and used said premises as a meeting place,” Stouman fought back — all the way to California’s Supreme Court. And in 1951, he won.

The court concluded:

A number of people were arrested [at the Black Cat], some for vagrancy and some because they ‘demonstrated homosexual actions,’ but there was no showing that any of those arrested were convicted. There was no evidence of any illegal or immoral conduct on the premises … The patronage of a public restaurant and bar by homosexuals … without proof of the commission of illegal or immoral acts on the premises … is not sufficient to show a violation.

The Black Cat Café stayed in operation for another decade, though harassment by local police remained a problem for the venue for the rest of its days.

The Gangway

If ever there was a gay bar that should have lived forever, it’s the Gangway, first founded in 1910. What was, until 2018, San Francisco’s oldest continuously surviving gay bar had made it through Prohibition, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and the AIDs crisis — an astonishing run that ended unceremoniously after a simple liquor license transfer.