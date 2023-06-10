A New Piece of Public Art Makes a Point Above Yerba Buena Island

While crossing the Bay Bridge or looking out from the Embarcadero, you may have noticed a silvery, pointy, futuristic-looking shape atop the western part of Yerba Buena Island. Below is everything you need to know about the new piece of public art by world-renowned artist, Hiroshi Sugimoto.

So what is it?

It’s called Point of Infinity. Sugimoto says an infinity point “means the edge of the universe.” Contemplating that idea, he designed a conceptual piece that he describes as “two lines coming closer and closer, but never meeting. But finding that the meeting point was at the infinity point.”

Sugimoto is best known for his black-and-white photography, but over his long career, he has also created a number of site-specific works like the one that now sits atop Yerba Buena Island.

For this work, he also drew inspiration from Treasure Island’s history. The island was originally built to host the Golden Gate International Exposition (aka the World’s Fair) in 1939, which featured a sundial sculpture called Tower of the Sun. Sugimoto says a sense of time is a key concept in all his art and Point of Infinity is also meant to serve as a sundial on the spring and autumnal equinoxes.