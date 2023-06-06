A Native Festival For All Ages

On Saturday, June 10, Oakland’s La Escuelita Elementary School will host the Many Nations One Land American Indian Music and Cultural Arts festival. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., people of all ages are invited to a free afternoon of beading workshops, dance performances, Native cuisine and more.

Co-hosts of the event are The American Indian Child Resource Center’s Manny Lieras and comedian Jackie Keliiaa, who is also on the Many Nations One Land Planning Committee. “I’m doing a clean 15-minute set,” says Keliiaa, calling herself a “Jackie of all trades.”

Keliiaa, who was raised in the East Bay, sees this event as a chance for folks to get familiar with their Native neighbors. “It’s a good opportunity for the Oakland, and the overarching Bay community to get to know the thriving Native community that we have right here in Oakland,” says Kelliaa, adding that people will leave with further understanding of current Native arts and culture, as well as how people are living in the modern world.

In addition to learning about making cornhusk dolls, people will have an opportunity to hear firsthand about the work of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and enjoy a performance by the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers.

Other artists on the lineup include Wally Ogi Johnson, C-log, The Bobby Young Project, Stewie G, Rez Coast Grizz and Autumn Everland.

This is the second year for this event, which is partially supported by The City of Oakland’s Cultural Fund. Keliiaa says that building on last year’s event is important, as it further pushes Oakland and the larger Bay Area to get more familiar with local Native groups.

“When people talk about the Native experience it’s always in the past tense,” says Keliiaa. “But we’re right here, and we’d love people to get together and celebrate Native culture and Native music with us.”