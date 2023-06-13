5 Historic San Francisco Lesbian Bars We Wish Still Existed

Back in March, thanks to my ongoing obsession with the city’s dives, I decided to compile a list of five supremely entertaining bars from San Francisco history. I found some gems in the archives — a spider-filled tavern in North Beach and a lawless basement bar on the edge of Chinatown, among them.

In the course of that research I also discovered Mona’s 440 Club — a bar for lesbians, crossdressers and genderfluid folks that was active in the 1940s. Finding a place “where girls [could] be boys” from that era prompted me to wonder: How many other fantastic little lesbian venues existed in Bay Area history that few of us know anything about today?

Here are five that are particularly noteworthy.

Ann’s 440 Club

In the early 1950s, when Mona’s 440 Club was sold by Mona and Jimmie Sargeant to Ann Dee she, rather naturally, renamed it Ann’s. Dee understood that her core audience should remain genderfluid lesbians and she catered to them with exotic performers like Miss Wiggles, Carol “the Dangerous Curver” Hill and “Cuban bombshell” Delia Martine. In a departure from Mona’s, however, Dee also opened up the in-house entertainment to include more male musicians and comedians — Lenny Bruce and Johnny Mathis among them.

Ann’s carefully curated choice of entertainers often prompted local critics to attend. In 1953, The San Francisco Examiner praised an “Original Pantomime” show that was quite obviously a drag performance of sorts. “In a nutshell, it’s group pantomiming of Broadway hit musicals … go[ing] through the motions of the play, the songs and the dances, in a clever, sparkling and original way.”