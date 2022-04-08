5 Wacky San Francisco Races to Rival SFMOMA's Soapbox Derby

The competing soapboxes were officially divided into three categories: cars with hard wheels, cars with tires and "customized kiddie carts." But one 1997 SFGate article also reported the participation of "a lowrider Safeway shopping cart that throws flames, smoke and water; a wooden pallet on wheels; a lawn chair; a two-man bobsled called Amphetamine Reptile; and a one-man chopped skateboard that functions as a luge."

Though initially inspired by the 1975 SFMOMA Soapbox Derby, the Bernal offshoot took on a life of its own, with a distinctly '90s flavor—even appearing in a 1994 episode of The Real World. "This is mostly the bike messenger crowd," SFGate observed, "drinking beer from cans in bags, enticed by the opportunity to see contact between skin and asphalt." Fittingly, the legacy of the races lives on today at the Mission District bar Zeitgeist, which still has souvenir posters from the races on display.

The Mint's Memorial Day Tricycle Race

The year was 1972, the starting point was the Mint on Market Street, and the competition was fierce. It was the first annual Memorial Day Tricycle Race—an event that would ultimately run for over two decades. The colorful and chaotic fundraiser involved scores of two-person teams—sometimes in costume, sometimes in drag, sometimes in almost nothing at all—racing between bars all over the city. One person sat on the tricycle while the other pushed, and wherever the duos landed en route, they got free drinks.

The race was thought up by Mint employee Les Balmain and Mint owner Charlotte Coleman, who owned a wealth of legendary gay bars in the city, including Twin Peaks. In its 21 years, the Memorial Day Tricycle Race raised thousands of dollars for both AIDS- and guide dog-related charities. Media coverage of the tricycle race peaked in 1976 when Jimmy Carter's 26-year-old son Chip took part, and repeatedly asked onlookers to "vote for daddy." Carter is reported to have continued even after his handlebars fell off.

The Rambler Cup Relay Race

On Apr. 9, 1894, the San Francisco Examiner provided an exhaustive summary about this then-popular relay bicycle race that ran from San Francisco to Oakland via San Jose. Seven local bicycle clubs took part in the 100-mile course, starting out from Ninth and Market. "There was a strong armed man behind every racer," the paper reported, "and when [the] whistle blew, those brawny gentlemen shoved and the seven men shot down Market Street like seven skyrockets."