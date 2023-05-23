How to Put Together the Perfect Bay Area Picnic

For the public transportation–dependent picnicker, Bart Grocery is, true to its name, conveniently located just a short walk away from the Daly City BART station — or, if your picnic plans skew toward the sea, less than a 10-minute drive to the beach. Of course, bento boxes of all shapes and varieties make for wonderful, self-contained picnic meals, and Bart Grocery’s are a particularly indulgent exemplar of the form. The kitchen specializes in homestyle Korean barbecue, all of it quite tasty, and the generous, well-charred galbi (beef short rib) plate, in particular, is one of the tastiest and most affordable around. The fact that the place doubles as a convenience store makes this a one-stop shop for your beer and Asian snack needs as well.

Empanadas at Chalos

2240 Taraval St., San Francisco

Just a stone’s throw from Ocean Beach, Chalos is an ideal stopover on your way to a classic San Francisco beach picnic, where braving bone-chilling wind and fog is a standard part of the experience. Thankfully, the Argentine empanadas here will warm you up from the inside. The baked empanadas are as solid as they come, but at Chalos, all 15 flavors are also available as hand pie–like fried empanadas — the light, crispy, flaky stuff of dreams. Order an assorted baker’s dozen if you’re feeding a crowd (I’m fond of the carne picante and the oozy, cheesy mushroom variety), and snag a box of churros too if you want something sweet to round out your picnic spread.

Barbecue Pork Buns at Lung Fung Bakery

1823 Clement St., San Francisco

Perhaps you’ve noticed a recurring theme, which is that great picnic food often involves some kind of meat or other savory filling that’s been swaddled safely inside of rice or bread. In that regard, the baked barbecue pork buns at the Richmond District standby Lung Fung Bakery are one of the pinnacles of the form. These are probably my favorite char siu bao in the city — slightly crisp and beautifully golden-brown on the outside with a lush, extra-meaty interior. As an added bonus, Lung Fung’s egg tarts are also top-notch. Cash only.

Tamales at Tamaleria Azteca

5751 Market St., Oakland

While we can all agree that a pot of steaming-hot tamales makes for elite-level picnic eating, the Bay Area tamal scene is so varied and broadly excellent that it’s hard to pinpoint a single favorite. But for the classic, corn husk–wrapped Mexican style, I keep coming back to North Oakland’s Tamaleria Azteca. Its meat tamales, in particular, are hard to beat: The lard-enriched masa is unimaginably fluffy and moist; the pork or chicken is always unimpeachably tender. Remember to ask for a bag of salsa roja, but don’t try to be a hero: Even a small dollop is hot enough to test my limits. Vegetarians and sweet tooth possessors should call a day ahead to see if the delicious — but elusive — sweet pineapple tamales will be available.

Oysters at Tomales Bay Oyster Company

15479 CA-1, Marshall

If you’re willing to pack a cooler full of ice, there are few items you can bring to a picnic that are more luxurious than a few dozen West Coast oysters ready to be shucked and slurped right off the half-shell. My longtime favorite oyster spot is Tomales Bay Oyster Company, a few miles north of Point Reyes Station on Highway 1, where I’ll order at least a dozen extra-small Pacifics — buttery, delicate and sweet — for each oyster eater. The seaside oyster stand used to be one of the Bay Area’s best picnic spots in its own right — a place where families from across the multicultural Bay Area used to spend the day grilling, shucking and shooting the breeze. Sadly, those on-site picnic grounds got shut down a few years back, but the oyster company has put together a handy guide to the area’s many other pristine picnic destinations.